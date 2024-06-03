Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation 8-K

Officers Robert J. Glunk Executive Chairman Lance O. Diehl President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey T. Arnold Executive Vice President and Treasurer Joseph K. O'Neill, Jr. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Beth A. Benson Corporate Secretary Board of Directors Todd M. Arthur Lance O. Diehl Robert W. Dillon Robert J. Glunk Robert P. Hager Willard H. Kile, Jr. Brian D. Klingerman J. Howard Langdon W. Bruce McMichael, Jr. Steven H. Shannon Stephen M. Tasselli Bonnie M. Tompkins Edwin A. Wenner Brenda R. H. Williams Advisory Board Robert M. Brewington, Jr. Russell S. Cotner Joanne I. Keenan Andrew B. Pruden Robert M. Rabb David E. Wallis

1st Quarter Report March 31, 2024

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,994 $ 14,614 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4,237 3,763 Total cash and cash equivalents 16,231 18,377 Interest-bearing time deposits 736 979 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 339,594 413,302 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 1,178 1,295 Restricted investment in bank stocks, at cost 8,013 10,394 Loans held for sale 614 366 Loans receivable 1,080,747 1,068,429 Allowance for credit losses (9,351 ) (9,302 ) Loans, net 1,071,396 1,059,127 Premises and equipment, net 27,322 27,569 Foreclosed assets held for sale 335 170 Accrued interest receivable 4,849 5,362 Bank-owned life insurance 40,456 40,209 Investment in limited partnerships 5,641 5,828 Deferred tax asset, net 11,745 12,634 Goodwill 25,609 25,609 Core deposit intangible, net 11,346 11,895 Other assets 8,206 6,663 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,573,271 $ 1,639,779 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits $ 949,546 $ 884,654 Noninterest-bearing deposits 263,954 266,015 Total deposits 1,213,500 1,150,669 Short-term borrowings 125,913 252,532 Long-term borrowings 65,524 70,448 Accrued interest payable 2,281 2,358 Other liabilities 11,190 9,947 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,418,408 1,485,954 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1.25 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued 3,836,988 and outstanding 3,572,288 at March 31, 2024; issued 3,834,976 and outstanding 3,570,276 at December 31, 2023; 4,796 4,794 Additional paid-in capital 83,403 83,343 Retained earnings 92,980 90,514 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,526 ) (15,036 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 264,700 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (9,790 ) (9,790 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 154,863 153,825 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,573,271 $ 1,639,779 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Trust Assets $ 150,303 $ 140,623

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans: Taxable $ 17,256 $ 5,934 Tax-exempt 353 216 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 1,161 1,208 Tax-exempt 830 129 Dividend and other interest income 223 67 Deposits in other banks 66 60 TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 19,889 7,614 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 4,610 627 Short-term borrowings 2,497 1,786 Long-term borrowings 847 - TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 7,954 2,413 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,935 5,201 Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 101 (418 ) (Credit) provision for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures (11 ) 9 TOTAL PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 90 (409 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 11,845 5,610 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 615 525 Gain on sale of loans 76 29 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 227 109 Brokerage fees 224 128 Trust fees 206 191 Losses on marketable equity securities (117 ) (81 ) Realized losses on available-for-sale debt securities, net (8 ) - Interchange fees 619 424 Other non-interest income 690 301 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,532 1,626 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,802 2,592 Occupancy 618 323 Furniture and equipment 896 519 Pennsylvania shares tax 210 161 Professional fees 799 311 Director's fees 134 82 Federal deposit insurance 220 108 Telecommunications 88 84 Automated teller machine and interchange 262 119 Merger-related expenses 96 - Amortization of core deposit intangible 549 - Other non-interest expense 972 518 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,646 4,817 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,731 2,419 INCOME TAX PROVISION 695 479 NET INCOME $ 4,036 $ 1,940 Earnings Per Share $ 1.13 $ 0.93

May 21, 2024

Dear Shareholders,

We are pleased to present our first quarter results for Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation (the "Corporation"). Net income for the quarter-ended March 31, 2024 was $4,036,000 compared to net income of $1,940,000 for the same period in 2023. Earnings per share for the quarters-ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were $1.13 and $0.93, respectively. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.02% and 10.52% for the quarter-ended March 31, 2024 as compared to 0.82% and 8.94% for the same period of 2023.

Our annual shareholder meeting was held on April 23rd, and a number of shareholders attended in-person and virtually. This was our first combined annual meeting as Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation, and we wanted to share some of the key information and takeaways from that meeting for those shareholders who were not in attendance.

As we reviewed our results from 2023, we first acknowledged the successful merger of First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. and The Muncy Bank & Trust Company to form Journey Bank - A Muncy Columbia Financial Company. In our view, this merger met three essential criteria:

1. Preserve the legacy and storied histories of both banks.

2. Maintain our status as a local, community bank.

3. Position the Corporation for long-term success for shareholders, customers, employees, and our community.

Interest rate increases continue to create a challenging environment. After a period of historically low rates from 2008 to 2021, rates moved sharply higher in 2022 and 2023. Rates increased 525 basis points in just a 16-month period, which marked an unprecedented climb, and a scenario that pressured the net interest margins of financial institutions.

We understand shareholder concerns regarding the recent decline in our share price. There is a confluence of underlying factors that are important to consider, including market forces and industry-wide challenges. While our stock value was impacted by the events impacting the industry as a whole, our valuation change over the past 18 months was in line with that of our local peers.

As we move ahead in 2024, we are encouraged by our first quarter results. Net income was strong at $4,036,000, surpassing the full year 2023 net income of $3,387,000, which was significantly impacted by transaction related expenses of the merger. In addition, our first quarter cash dividend was $0.44, an increase from $0.42 in the first quarter of 2023, evidencing our ongoing commitment to shareholder value.

We believe our Corporation is well-positioned to manage market-driven challenges and execute on the strategy to deliver long-term value to our shareholders as we continue serving the banking needs of our local communities. We are thankful for your support and invite you to reach out to senior leadership or any of our board members if we may provide additional information.

Sincerely,

Robert J. Glunk Lance O. Diehl Executive Chairman President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This letter contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties related to integration following the mergers of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. with and into CCFNB Bancorp, Inc., forming Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation, and of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company with and into First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, forming Journey Bank; the risk that the anticipated benefits, cost savings and other savings from the mergers may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to realize; potential impairment to the goodwill recorded in connection with the mergers; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; our ability to manage credit risk; our ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit loss on loans; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; fluctuations in the values of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; the concentration of large deposits from certain customers who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.