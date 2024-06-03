Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation 8-K
Officers
Robert J. Glunk
Executive Chairman
Lance O. Diehl
President and
Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey T. Arnold Executive
Vice President and Treasurer
Joseph K. O'Neill, Jr.
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Beth A. Benson
Corporate Secretary
Board of Directors
Todd M. Arthur
Lance O. Diehl
Robert W. Dillon
Robert J. Glunk
Robert P. Hager
Willard H. Kile, Jr.
Brian D. Klingerman
J. Howard Langdon
W. Bruce McMichael, Jr.
Steven H. Shannon
Stephen M. Tasselli
Bonnie M. Tompkins
Edwin A. Wenner
Brenda R. H. Williams
Advisory Board
Robert M. Brewington, Jr.
Russell S. Cotner
Joanne I. Keenan
Andrew B. Pruden
Robert M. Rabb
David E. Wallis
Locations
Serving Our Five County Region
with 22 Community Offices.
Clinton County
Avis
Columbia County
Benton
Berwick
Bloomsburg
Buckhorn
Catawissa
Millville
Lycoming County
Clarkstown
Hughesville
Linden
Montgomery
Muncy
Montoursville
South Williamsport
Montour County
Danville
Northumberland County
Dewart
Elysburg
1st
Quarter
Report
March 31, 2024
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|11,994
|$
|14,614
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|4,237
|3,763
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|16,231
|18,377
|Interest-bearing time deposits
|736
|979
|Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
|339,594
|413,302
|Marketable equity securities, at fair value
|1,178
|1,295
|Restricted investment in bank stocks, at cost
|8,013
|10,394
|Loans held for sale
|614
|366
|Loans receivable
|1,080,747
|1,068,429
|Allowance for credit losses
|(9,351
|)
|(9,302
|)
|Loans, net
|1,071,396
|1,059,127
|Premises and equipment, net
|27,322
|27,569
|Foreclosed assets held for sale
|335
|170
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,849
|5,362
|Bank-owned life insurance
|40,456
|40,209
|Investment in limited partnerships
|5,641
|5,828
|Deferred tax asset, net
|11,745
|12,634
|Goodwill
|25,609
|25,609
|Core deposit intangible, net
|11,346
|11,895
|Other assets
|8,206
|6,663
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,573,271
|$
|1,639,779
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|949,546
|$
|884,654
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|263,954
|266,015
|Total deposits
|1,213,500
|1,150,669
|Short-term borrowings
|125,913
|252,532
|Long-term borrowings
|65,524
|70,448
|Accrued interest payable
|2,281
|2,358
|Other liabilities
|11,190
|9,947
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,418,408
|1,485,954
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, par value $1.25 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized;
|issued 3,836,988 and outstanding 3,572,288 at March 31, 2024;
|issued 3,834,976 and outstanding 3,570,276 at December 31, 2023;
|4,796
|4,794
|Additional paid-in capital
|83,403
|83,343
|Retained earnings
|92,980
|90,514
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(16,526
|)
|(15,036
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost; 264,700 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|(9,790
|)
|(9,790
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|154,863
|153,825
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,573,271
|$
|1,639,779
|ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|Trust Assets
|$
|150,303
|$
|140,623
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,
|(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
|2024
|2023
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans:
|Taxable
|$
|17,256
|$
|5,934
|Tax-exempt
|353
|216
|Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|Taxable
|1,161
|1,208
|Tax-exempt
|830
|129
|Dividend and other interest income
|223
|67
|Deposits in other banks
|66
|60
|TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|19,889
|7,614
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|4,610
|627
|Short-term borrowings
|2,497
|1,786
|Long-term borrowings
|847
|-
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|7,954
|2,413
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|11,935
|5,201
|Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
|101
|(418
|)
|(Credit) provision for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures
|(11
|)
|9
|TOTAL PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|90
|(409
|)
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|11,845
|5,610
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Service charges and fees
|615
|525
|Gain on sale of loans
|76
|29
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|227
|109
|Brokerage fees
|224
|128
|Trust fees
|206
|191
|Losses on marketable equity securities
|(117
|)
|(81
|)
|Realized losses on available-for-sale debt securities, net
|(8
|)
|-
|Interchange fees
|619
|424
|Other non-interest income
|690
|301
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|2,532
|1,626
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,802
|2,592
|Occupancy
|618
|323
|Furniture and equipment
|896
|519
|Pennsylvania shares tax
|210
|161
|Professional fees
|799
|311
|Director's fees
|134
|82
|Federal deposit insurance
|220
|108
|Telecommunications
|88
|84
|Automated teller machine and interchange
|262
|119
|Merger-related expenses
|96
|-
|Amortization of core deposit intangible
|549
|-
|Other non-interest expense
|972
|518
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|9,646
|4,817
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
|4,731
|2,419
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|695
|479
|NET INCOME
|$
|4,036
|$
|1,940
|Earnings Per Share
|$
|1.13
|$
|0.93
These interim statements are subject to year-end audit adjustment.
To access current financial information, visit our website at https://ir.journeybank.com
May 21, 2024
Dear Shareholders,
We are pleased to present our first quarter results for Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation (the "Corporation"). Net income for the quarter-ended March 31, 2024 was $4,036,000 compared to net income of $1,940,000 for the same period in 2023. Earnings per share for the quarters-ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were $1.13 and $0.93, respectively. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.02% and 10.52% for the quarter-ended March 31, 2024 as compared to 0.82% and 8.94% for the same period of 2023.
Our annual shareholder meeting was held on April 23rd, and a number of shareholders attended in-person and virtually. This was our first combined annual meeting as Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation, and we wanted to share some of the key information and takeaways from that meeting for those shareholders who were not in attendance.
As we reviewed our results from 2023, we first acknowledged the successful merger of First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. and The Muncy Bank & Trust Company to form Journey Bank - A Muncy Columbia Financial Company. In our view, this merger met three essential criteria:
|1.
|Preserve the legacy and storied histories of both banks.
|2.
|Maintain our status as a local, community bank.
|3.
|Position the Corporation for long-term success for shareholders, customers, employees, and our community.
Interest rate increases continue to create a challenging environment. After a period of historically low rates from 2008 to 2021, rates moved sharply higher in 2022 and 2023. Rates increased 525 basis points in just a 16-month period, which marked an unprecedented climb, and a scenario that pressured the net interest margins of financial institutions.
(continued next page)
We understand shareholder concerns regarding the recent decline in our share price. There is a confluence of underlying factors that are important to consider, including market forces and industry-wide challenges. While our stock value was impacted by the events impacting the industry as a whole, our valuation change over the past 18 months was in line with that of our local peers.
As we move ahead in 2024, we are encouraged by our first quarter results. Net income was strong at $4,036,000, surpassing the full year 2023 net income of $3,387,000, which was significantly impacted by transaction related expenses of the merger. In addition, our first quarter cash dividend was $0.44, an increase from $0.42 in the first quarter of 2023, evidencing our ongoing commitment to shareholder value.
We believe our Corporation is well-positioned to manage market-driven challenges and execute on the strategy to deliver long-term value to our shareholders as we continue serving the banking needs of our local communities. We are thankful for your support and invite you to reach out to senior leadership or any of our board members if we may provide additional information.
Sincerely,
|Robert J. Glunk
|Lance O. Diehl
|Executive Chairman
|President & CEO
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This letter contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties related to integration following the mergers of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. with and into CCFNB Bancorp, Inc., forming Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation, and of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company with and into First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, forming Journey Bank; the risk that the anticipated benefits, cost savings and other savings from the mergers may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to realize; potential impairment to the goodwill recorded in connection with the mergers; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; our ability to manage credit risk; our ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit loss on loans; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; fluctuations in the values of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; the concentration of large deposits from certain customers who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
