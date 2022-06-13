Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Mundoro Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUN   CA6261351077

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC.

(MUN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:36 2022-06-13 pm EDT
0.1900 CAD   -5.00%
04:23pMUNDORO CAPITAL : 2021 Fiscal year audited financial Statements
PU
07:53aMUNDORO CAPITAL : Identifies copper porphyry target for drill testing in arizona in option to vale
PU
05/30MUNDORO CAPITAL : Advances exploration portfolio and provides q1 highlights
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mundoro Capital : 2021 Fiscal year audited financial Statements

06/13/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders of Mundoro Capital Inc.

Our opinion

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Mundoro Capital Inc. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS).

What we have audited

The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise:

  • the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020;
  • the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the years then ended;
  • the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended;
  • the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and
  • the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

PricewaterhouseCoopers Place, 250 Howe Street, Suite 1400, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3S7 T: +1 604 806 7000, F: +1 604 806 7806

"PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Lana Kirk.

/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, British Columbia

April 29, 2022

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC.

(An exploration stage company)

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,587,477

$

2,083,665

Amounts receivable (note 3)

188,919

136,900

Deposits

33,492

19,806

Prepaid expenses

56,857

92,076

3,866,745

2,332,447

Non-current assets

Investments (note 4)

496,578

493,964

Equipment and vehicles (note 6)

143,457

189,184

Mineral interests (note 7)

201,105

72,474

841,140

755,622

TOTAL ASSETS

$

4,707,885

$

3,088,069

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 9 & 11)

$

586,843

$

361,240

Advances from joint venture partners (note 9)

-

519,728

Short-term loan (note 5)

60,000

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

646,843

880,968

EQUITY

Share capital (note 10)

53,826,494

50,384,465

Contributed surplus

9,094,652

8,994,887

Stock options reserve

1,427,106

1,205,763

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,343)

(74,023)

Deficit

(60,268,867)

(58,303,991)

TOTAL EQUITY

4,061,042

2,207,101

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

$

4,707,885

$

3,088,069

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

These consolidated financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on April 29, 2022.

The consolidated financial statements are signed on the Company's behalf by:

/s/ Michael Calyniuk, Director

/s/ Teo Dechev, Director

Page 1 of 19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mundoro Capital Inc. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 20:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MUNDORO CAPITAL INC.
04:23pMUNDORO CAPITAL : 2021 Fiscal year audited financial Statements
PU
07:53aMUNDORO CAPITAL : Identifies copper porphyry target for drill testing in arizona in option..
PU
05/30MUNDORO CAPITAL : Advances exploration portfolio and provides q1 highlights
PU
05/27MUNDORO CAPITAL : Earning Document
PU
05/27MUNDORO CAPITAL : Q1-2022 Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
PU
05/25Mundoro Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/02Mundoro Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/30MUNDORO CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS December 31, 2021 Expressed in Canadi..
PU
04/03MUNDORO CAPITAL : Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2021 Expressed in Canadia..
PU
02/07MUNDORO CAPITAL : MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,96 M -1,53 M -1,53 M
Net cash 2021 3,56 M 2,77 M 2,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,8 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart MUNDORO CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mundoro Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Teodora Dechev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Guy Wong Chief Financial Officer
John Joseph Hoey Independent Director
Michael Calyniuk Independent Director
Nicholas Philip Hatch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUNDORO CAPITAL INC.-2.44%16
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.37%164 865
RIO TINTO PLC15.99%117 797
GLENCORE PLC34.68%81 199
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.13%54 040
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)44.46%38 248