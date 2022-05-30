Mundoro Capital : ADVANCES EXPLORATION PORTFOLIO AND PROVIDES Q1 HIGHLIGHTS

May 30, 2022 Vancouver, BC - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN | OTCQB: MUNMF | www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company") "), is pleased to report its quarterly update for exploration and corporate activity for the three months ending March 31, 2022. The Company has filed its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted on the Company's website at www.mundoro.com.

Teo Dechev, CEO and President commented: "Mundoro's copper-gold exploration properties in Serbia, Bulgaria and the USA are now all in either earn-in agreements, option agreements or letters of intent to enter into transactions with third party senior mining companies. Mundoro's business model brings value to both our shareholders and partners to participate in copper and gold focused exploration opportunities for new discoveries in well-established mineral regions which remain underexplored."

Q1-2022 Program Highlights

Strong Cash Position: As of March 31, 2022, the Company held cash and cash equivalents totaling $3,082,041 (December 31, 2021 - $3,587,477) and held $390,474 in receivables from partners as well as no long-term debt.

Q1-2022 Exploration Portfolio Highlights

New LOI signed for 6 of Mundoro's Copper Properties in Serbia and Bulgaria: Mundoro has been approached by third parties regarding its various copper focused exploration licenses in Serbia and Bulgaria. The Company set up an online data room, some of which included 3D Leapfrog models for properties, which was opened for interested third parties that have signed confidentiality agreements with the Company. The Company signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") covering 6 license areas with a new third party in May 2022.

Mundoro entered into a generative alliance with Vale (" "), focused on the generation of new projects in Arizona and New Mexico. For further information see our press release dated December 23, 2021. JOGMEC-Mundoro Copper Exploration Program, Bulgaria: The first Designated Project from the 2019 JOGMEC Generative Alliance has received a signed exploration contract from the Ministry of Energy in Bulgaria. The work program for the exploration area is in the final stage of the review process by the relevant government agencies. Geological 3-D models based on historical data were completed and field mapping and sampling are planned to commence after receipt of government approvals. JOGMEC will be sole funding the work program for exploration of sediment-hosted copper stratiform-type deposits in the area.

Qualified Persons

The European exploration work programs described herein were supervised by Y. Khrischev, EurGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and the Company's Exploration Manager in Serbia and Bulgaria. Y. Khrischev has prepared the technical information in this press release in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About Mundoro

Mundoro is a Canadian listed royalty generator company with a portfolio of projects focused on base and precious metals that generate royalties and near-term mineral revenue. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro has generated a portfolio of mineral projects primarily focused on copper and gold in Serbia, Bulgaria and USA. Value generated from our mineral properties is through near term revenues from various forms of payments from partners and long term through the generated royalties.

