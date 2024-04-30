We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended; and

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Mundoro Capital Inc. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS Accounting Standards).

Tested the disclosures made in the consolidated financial statements in relation to the investment.

Developed an independent fair value estimate based on the adjusted market capitalization of a Canadian listed company which has a stake in three of the properties that Galenit AD holds an interest in. Market capitalization was adjusted for assets owned by the Canadian listed company that Galenit AD does not have an interest in.

Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others:

We considered this a key audit matter due to (i) the significance of the investment balance; (ii) management's judgment in determining which companies are comparable to the investment in Galenit AD; and (iii) the auditor judgment and subjectivity involved in performing procedures to evaluate management's assessment of the fair value of the investment in Galenit AD.

The Company holds a 2.9% equity interest in Galenit AD, a privately held company. The investment is classified as fair value through profit or loss. As at December 31, 2023, the fair value of the Company's investment in Galenit AD was estimated to be $167 thousand. Where the fair value of equity instruments cannot be derived from transactions in active markets, they are determined using appropriate valuation techniques for which sufficient data is available to measure fair value, maximizing the use of relevant observable inputs and minimizing the use of unobservable inputs. Management applied judgment in determining the fair value of the Company's investment, which was based on the estimated market value of mineral resources held by Galenit AD. The market value of mineral resources was estimated using comparable gold mining companies' public information on mineral resources and market valuation and then adjusting for certain factors such as size, location and liquidity of the investment.

Refer to note 2 - Significant accounting policies and basis of preparation, note 6 - Investments and note 15 - Financial Instruments to the consolidated financial statements.

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.