MundoroConsolidated FinancialCapitalStatementsInc.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (INCOME) LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE (INCOME)

LOSS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.

NATURE OF OPERATIONS

2.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND BASIS OF PREPARATION

3.

THIRD PARTY FUNDED EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

4.

AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE

5.

DEPOSITS

6.

INVESTMENTS

7.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

8.

MINERAL INTERESTS

9.

EXPLORATION AND PROJECT EVALUATION

10.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE, ADVANCES AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES

11.

SHARE CAPITAL

12.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES

13.

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

14.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

15.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

16.

INCOME TAXES

17.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders of Mundoro Capital Inc.

Our opinion

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Mundoro Capital Inc. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS Accounting Standards).

What we have audited

The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise:

  • the consolidated balance sheets as at December 31, 2023 and 2022;
  • the consolidated statements of (income) loss and comprehensive (income) loss for the years then ended;
  • the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended;
  • the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended; and
  • the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

PwC Place, 250 Howe Street, Suite 1400, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3S7 T.: +1 604 806 7000, F.: +1 604 806 7806, Fax to mail: ca_vancouver_main_fax@pwc.com

PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter

Valuation of investment

Refer to note 2 - Significant accounting policies and basis of preparation, note 6 - Investments and note 15 - Financial Instruments to the consolidated financial statements.

The Company holds a 2.9% equity interest in Galenit AD, a privately held company. The investment is classified as fair value through profit or loss. As at December 31, 2023, the fair value of the Company's investment in Galenit AD was estimated to be $167 thousand. Where the fair value of equity instruments cannot be derived from transactions in active markets, they are determined using appropriate valuation techniques for which sufficient data is available to measure fair value, maximizing the use of relevant observable inputs and minimizing the use of unobservable inputs. Management applied judgment in determining the fair value of the Company's investment, which was based on the estimated market value of mineral resources held by Galenit AD. The market value of mineral resources was estimated using comparable gold mining companies' public information on mineral resources and market valuation and then adjusting for certain factors such as size, location and liquidity of the investment.

We considered this a key audit matter due to (i) the significance of the investment balance; (ii) management's judgment in determining which companies are comparable to the investment in Galenit AD; and (iii) the auditor judgment and subjectivity involved in performing procedures to evaluate management's assessment of the fair value of the investment in Galenit AD.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others:

  • Developed an independent fair value estimate based on the adjusted market capitalization of a Canadian listed company which has a stake in three of the properties that Galenit AD holds an interest in. Market capitalization was adjusted for assets owned by the Canadian listed company that Galenit AD does not have an interest in.
  • Compared the independent fair value estimate to management's estimate to evaluate the reasonableness of management's estimate.
  • Verified the Company's extent of equity interest in the investment.
  • Tested the disclosures made in the consolidated financial statements in relation to the investment.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Lana Kirk.

/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, British Columbia

April 29, 2024

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC.

Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

( Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As at

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Notes

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,479,508

$

4,843,844

Amounts receivable

4

394,179

168,581

Amounts receivable from partners

3

292,773

510,877

Deposits

5

-

464,261

Prepaid expenses

387,432

110,816

7,553,892

6,098,379

Non-

current assets

Deposits

5

212,058

-

Investments

6

166,638

273,820

Equipment and vehicles

7

410,016

151,988

Mineral interests

8

54,321

92,986

843,033

518,794

TOTAL

ASSETS

$

8,396,925

$

6,617,173

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10,12

$

2,469,543

$

575,451

Advances from partners

3

1,662,195

3,154,951

TOTAL

LIABILITIES

4,131,738

3,730,402

EQUITY

Share capital

11

54,022,118

53,894,547

Contributed surplus

9,094,652

9,094,652

Stock options reserve

1,757,490

1,676,780

Accumulated other comprehensive income

43,245

82,870

Deficit

(60,652,318)

(61,862,078)

TOTAL

EQUITY

4,265,187

2,886,771

TOTAL

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

$

8,396,925

$

6,617,173

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors

/s/ Michael Calyniuk, Director

/s/ Teodora Dechev, Director

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC.

Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

( Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (INCOME) LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE (INCOME) LOSS

For the year ended

Note

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Exploration and project evaluation

9

$

13,091,014

$

5,108,607

Less: recoveries

(13,282,884)

(4,275,666)

(191,870)

832,941

Fees

earned and net option payments received

3

(3,015,408)

(886,887)

Interest and other income

(74,201)

(50,097)

(3,089,609)

(936,984)

EXPENSES

Corporate governance

425,570

374,703

General and administrative

148,665

228,083

Accounting and audit

444,922

322,520

Corporate communication

345,485

322,967

1,364,642

1,248,273

(INCOME)/LOSS BEFORE OTHER EXPENSES

(1,916,837)

1,144,230

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES

Share-based payments

174,291

274,317

Depreciation

7

82,932

36,762

Decrease (Increase) in fair value of investments

6

107,182

222,758

Write-down of mineral interests

8

11,512

17,032

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

142,597

(101,888)

518,514

448,981

NET (INCOME) LOSS FOR THE YEAR BEFORE TAX

$

(1,398,323)

$

1,593,211

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

188,563

-

NET (INCOME) LOSS FOR THE YEAR AFTER TAX

$

(1,209,760)

$

1,593,211

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (INCOME) LOSS WHICH

Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations

39,625

(101,213)

COMPREHENSIVE (INCOME) LOSS FOR THE YEAR

$

(1,170,135)

$

1,491,998

BASIC AND DILUTED (INCOME) LOSS PER SHARE

$

(0.01)

$

0.02

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC.

Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

( Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended

Note

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Cash flows provided from (used in):

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income/(loss) for the year

$

1,209,760

(1,593,211)

Adjustments for items not affecting cash:

Depreciation

82,932

36,762

Share-based payments

174,291

274,317

Change in fair value of investments

6

107,182

222,758

Gain on retirement of CEBA loan

-

(20,000)

Write-down of mineral interests

8

11,512

17,032

Write-off of receivables

-

21,717

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

142,597

(10,261)

1,728,274

(1,050,886)

Option payments in excess of property carrying values

3

(1,107,202)

-

Amounts receivable

3

(225,598)

(25,730)

Amounts receivable from partners

3

218,104

(481,075)

Prepaid expenses

(276,616)

(54,160)

Deposits

5

271,000

(329,713)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,894,094

(11,472)

Advances from partners

3

(1,492,756)

3,154,951

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,009,300

1,203,915

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issuance of common shares for cash, stock option exercise

33,390

43,410

Payment of government loans

-

(40,000)

Net cash flows from financing activities

33,990

3,410

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Expenditures on mineral interests

(14,315)

(16,738)

Option payments received

3

1,149,932

102,629

Security deposit for mineral interests exploration

(18,797)

(121,093)

Purchase of equipment

(346,455)

(38,468)

Proceeds from disposition of assets

-

151

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

770,365

(73,519)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(177,991)

122,561

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,635,664

1,256,367

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

4,843,844

3,587,477

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

6,479,508

4,843,844

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements

