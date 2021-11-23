Mundoro Capital : Third Quarter Interim Financials - Sep 30, 2021

Mundoro Capital Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) September 30, 2021 Expressed in Canadian Dollars Reader's Note: These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Mundoro Capital Inc. have been prepared by management and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC. (An exploration stage company) Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) As at September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,885,749 $ 2,083,665 Amounts receivable (note 4) 103,724 136,900 Deposits 37,469 19,806 Prepaid expenses 119,983 92,076 4,146,925 2,332,447 Non-current assets Investments (note 5) 574,484 493,964 Equipment and vehicles (note 6) 138,554 189,184 Mineral interests (note 7) 224,025 72,474 937,063 755,622 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,083,988 $ 3,088,069 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 & 12) $ 412,668 $ 361,240 Advances from joint venture partners (note 10) 416,812 519,728 Short-term loan (note 8) 40,000 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 869,480 880,968 EQUITY Share capital (note 11) 53,500,308 50,384,465 Contributed surplus 8,994,887 8,994,887 Stock options reserve 1,458,922 1,205,763 Accumulated other comprehensive income (104,441) (74,023) Deficit (59,635,168) (58,303,991) TOTAL EQUITY 4,214,508 2,207,101 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES $ 5,083,988 $ 3,088,069 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 23, 2021. The are signed on the Company's behalf by: /s/ Michael Calyniuk, Director /s/ Teo Dechev, Director Page 2 of 13

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC. (An exploration stage company) Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Exploration and project evaluation (note 9) $ 638,423 $ 471,358 $ 2,343,774 $ 2,213,508 Less: recoveries (214,660) (236,828) (1,492,611) (1,434,645) 423,763 234,530 851,163 778,863 EXPENSES Regulatory and corporate governance 82,917 40,680 191,616 145,616 General and administrative 24,051 22,894 76,888 79,508 Accounting and audit 34,593 33,347 126,805 116,951 Corporate communication 92,289 51,712 162,540 164,450 Operator fees earned (21,466) (23,683) (149,261) (139,985) 212,384 124,950 408,588 366,540 LOSS BEFORE OTHER EXPENSES 636,147 359,480 1,259,751 1,145,403 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES Interest and other income (1,272) (1,064) (23,967) (4,885) Share-based payments 91,604 21,986 253,160 104,033 Depreciation (note 6) 8,853 28,944 38,978 60,187 Change in fair value of investments 26,049 (85,248) (80,520) (201,188) Gain on disposal of fixed assets - 1,466 - 1,466 Write-down of mineral properties - 389,317 - 389,317 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (285,892) (247,098) (116,225) (602,838) (160,658) 108,303 71,426 (253,908) NET LOSS (INCOME) FOR THE PERIOD $ 475,489 $ 467,783 1,331,177 $ 891,495 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (INCOME) LOSS WHICH MAY BE RE-CLASSIFIED TO PROFIT OR LOSS IN SUBSEQUENT PERIODS Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 180,611 159,067 30,418 386,305 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ 656,100 $ 626,850 $ 1,361,595 $ 1,277,800 Loss per share Basic and diluted gain (loss) per share: $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) Page 3 of 13

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC. (An exploration stage company) Consolidated Statements of Change in Equity (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Share capital Reserves Accum. Other Contributed Stock options Comprehensive Number of shares Amount Surplus reserve Income Deficit Total Balance at December 31, 2019 80,664,527 $ 50,288,125 $ 9,000,153 $ 1,090,160 $ 61,321 $ (56,476,395) $ 3,963,364 Units issued for cash-private 735,473 99,289 - - - - 99,289 placement Units issued for cash-stock option 45,001 5,400 - - - - 5,400 Share issue costs - (8,349) - - - - (8,349) Share-based payments (Note 11 (b)) - - (5,266) 115,603 - - 110,336 Net comprehensive loss for the year - - - - (135,344) (1,827,596) (1,962,940) Balance at December 31, 2020 81,445,001 $ 50,384,465 $ 8,994,887 $ 1,205,763 $ (74,023) $ (58,303,991) $ 2,207,101 Balance at December 31, 2020 81,445,001 $ 50,384,465 $ 8,994,887 $ 1,205,763 $ (74,023) $ (58,303,991) $ 2,207,101 Units issued for cash-private 19,287,500 3,086,000 - - - - 3,086,000 placement Units issued for cash-stock option 1,016,795 124,350 - - - - 124,350 Share issue costs - (94,507) - - - - (94,507) Share-based payments (Note 11 (b)) - - - 253,160 - - (8,741,727) Net comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (30,418) (1,331,177) 7,633,292 Balance at September 30, 2021 101,749,296 $ 53,500,308 $ 8,994,887 $ 1,458,922 $ (104,441) $ (59,635,168) $ 4,214,508 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Page 4 of 13

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC. (An exploration stage company) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Cash flows provided from (used in): OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income (loss) for the period $ (1,331,177) $ (891,495) Adjustments for items not affecting cash: Depreciation 38,978 51,580 Share-based payments 253,159 104,033 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (116,225) (602,838) Change in fair value of investments (note 5) (80,520) (201,188) Write-down of mineral properties - 389,317 (1,235,785) (1,150,591) Net changes in non-cash working capital items: Amounts receivable 23,354 929,542 Prepaid expenses (29,344) (23,257) Deposits (18,803) (1,330) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 67,071 (623,601) Advances from option partners (102,916) (204,400) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,296,423) (1,073,637) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Funds transferred from escrow, net of costs - (8,349) Issuance of common shares for cash, net of share issue costs 3,086,000 99,289 Issuance of common shares for cash, stock option exercise 124,350 - Share issuance cost (94,507) - Proceeds from government loan 40,000 - Net cash flows from financing activities 3,155,843 90,940 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Expenditures on resource properties (155,166) (5,824) Purchase of equipment (11,173) (15,071) Proceeds from disposition of assets 15,463 26,014 Restricted cash - 1,773 Net cash flows from investing activities (150,876) 6,892 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 93,540 186,332 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,802,084 (789,474) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,083,665 2,744,516 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,885,749 $ 1,955,043 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements Page 5 of 13

