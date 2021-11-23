Mundoro Capital : Third Quarter Interim Financials - Sep 30, 2021
MUNDORO CAPITAL INC.
(An exploration stage company)
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,885,749
$
2,083,665
Amounts receivable (note 4)
103,724
136,900
Deposits
37,469
19,806
Prepaid expenses
119,983
92,076
4,146,925
2,332,447
Non-current assets
Investments (note 5)
574,484
493,964
Equipment and vehicles (note 6)
138,554
189,184
Mineral interests (note 7)
224,025
72,474
937,063
755,622
TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,083,988
$
3,088,069
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 10 & 12)
$
412,668
$
361,240
Advances from joint venture partners (note 10)
416,812
519,728
Short-term loan (note 8)
40,000
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
869,480
880,968
EQUITY
Share capital (note 11)
53,500,308
50,384,465
Contributed surplus
8,994,887
8,994,887
Stock options reserve
1,458,922
1,205,763
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(104,441)
(74,023)
Deficit
(59,635,168)
(58,303,991)
TOTAL EQUITY
4,214,508
2,207,101
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
$
5,083,988
$
3,088,069
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 23, 2021.
The are signed on the Company's behalf by:
/s/ Michael Calyniuk, Director
/s/ Teo Dechev, Director
MUNDORO CAPITAL INC.
(An exploration stage company)
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Exploration and project evaluation (note 9)
$
638,423
$
471,358
$
2,343,774
$
2,213,508
Less: recoveries
(214,660)
(236,828)
(1,492,611)
(1,434,645)
423,763
234,530
851,163
778,863
EXPENSES
Regulatory and corporate governance
82,917
40,680
191,616
145,616
General and administrative
24,051
22,894
76,888
79,508
Accounting and audit
34,593
33,347
126,805
116,951
Corporate communication
92,289
51,712
162,540
164,450
Operator fees earned
(21,466)
(23,683)
(149,261)
(139,985)
212,384
124,950
408,588
366,540
LOSS BEFORE OTHER EXPENSES
636,147
359,480
1,259,751
1,145,403
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES
Interest and other income
(1,272)
(1,064)
(23,967)
(4,885)
Share-based payments
91,604
21,986
253,160
104,033
Depreciation (note 6)
8,853
28,944
38,978
60,187
Change in fair value of investments
26,049
(85,248)
(80,520)
(201,188)
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
-
1,466
-
1,466
Write-down of mineral properties
-
389,317
-
389,317
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(285,892)
(247,098)
(116,225)
(602,838)
(160,658)
108,303
71,426
(253,908)
NET LOSS (INCOME) FOR THE PERIOD
$
475,489
$
467,783
1,331,177
$
891,495
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (INCOME) LOSS WHICH MAY
BE RE-CLASSIFIED TO PROFIT OR LOSS
IN SUBSEQUENT PERIODS
Foreign currency translation differences
for foreign operations
180,611
159,067
30,418
386,305
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
$
656,100
$
626,850
$
1,361,595
$
1,277,800
Loss per share
Basic and diluted gain (loss) per share:
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
MUNDORO CAPITAL INC.
(An exploration stage company) Consolidated Statements of Change in Equity (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share capital
Reserves
Accum. Other
Contributed
Stock options
Comprehensive
Number of shares
Amount
Surplus
reserve
Income
Deficit
Total
Balance at December 31, 2019
80,664,527
$
50,288,125
$
9,000,153
$
1,090,160
$
61,321
$
(56,476,395)
$
3,963,364
Units issued for cash-private
735,473
99,289
-
-
-
-
99,289
placement
Units issued for cash-stock option
45,001
5,400
-
-
-
-
5,400
Share issue costs
-
(8,349)
-
-
-
-
(8,349)
Share-based payments (Note 11 (b))
-
-
(5,266)
115,603
-
-
110,336
Net comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
-
-
(135,344)
(1,827,596)
(1,962,940)
Balance at December 31, 2020
81,445,001
$
50,384,465
$
8,994,887
$
1,205,763
$
(74,023)
$
(58,303,991)
$
2,207,101
Balance at December 31, 2020
81,445,001
$
50,384,465
$
8,994,887
$
1,205,763
$
(74,023)
$
(58,303,991)
$
2,207,101
Units issued for cash-private
19,287,500
3,086,000
-
-
-
-
3,086,000
placement
Units issued for cash-stock option
1,016,795
124,350
-
-
-
-
124,350
Share issue costs
-
(94,507)
-
-
-
-
(94,507)
Share-based payments (Note 11 (b))
-
-
-
253,160
-
-
(8,741,727)
Net comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(30,418)
(1,331,177)
7,633,292
Balance at September 30, 2021
101,749,296
$
53,500,308
$
8,994,887
$
1,458,922
$
(104,441)
$
(59,635,168)
$
4,214,508
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
MUNDORO CAPITAL INC.
(An exploration stage company) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the nine months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Cash flows provided from (used in):
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Income (loss) for the period
$
(1,331,177)
$
(891,495)
Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
Depreciation
38,978
51,580
Share-based payments
253,159
104,033
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(116,225)
(602,838)
Change in fair value of investments (note 5)
(80,520)
(201,188)
Write-down of mineral properties
-
389,317
(1,235,785)
(1,150,591)
Net changes in non-cash working capital items:
Amounts receivable
23,354
929,542
Prepaid expenses
(29,344)
(23,257)
Deposits
(18,803)
(1,330)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
67,071
(623,601)
Advances from option partners
(102,916)
(204,400)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(1,296,423)
(1,073,637)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Funds transferred from escrow, net of costs
-
(8,349)
Issuance of common shares for cash, net of share issue costs
3,086,000
99,289
Issuance of common shares for cash, stock option exercise
124,350
-
Share issuance cost
(94,507)
-
Proceeds from government loan
40,000
-
Net cash flows from financing activities
3,155,843
90,940
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Expenditures on resource properties
(155,166)
(5,824)
Purchase of equipment
(11,173)
(15,071)
Proceeds from disposition of assets
15,463
26,014
Restricted cash
-
1,773
Net cash flows from investing activities
(150,876)
6,892
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
93,540
186,332
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,802,084
(789,474)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
2,083,665
2,744,516
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
3,885,749
$
1,955,043
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
