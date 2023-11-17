MUNIC designs and develops technological solutions, combining Smart Dongles, capable of collecting and decoding thousands of data from motor vehicle sensors, and an artificial intelligence Edge Computing platform, Munic.io, for analyzing them. MUNIC decodes and analyses, in addition to basic telematics data (GPS geolocation, accelerometer, estimated mileage), a lot of information from a vehicle (precise fuel level, tyre wear, battery or brake pad condition, fault code analysis, etc.) which is a major challenge for many players: car manufacturers, car rental and car-sharing platforms, equipment manufacturers, fleet managers, insurers, dealership or maintenance networks, technical control centers, oil companies, telecom operators, etc.