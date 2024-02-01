EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information



01.02.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Share buyback – 21st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 23 January 2024 until and including 31 January 2024, a number of 220,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 07 June 2023, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2023.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 23.01.2024 60,000 394.3800 24.01.2024 40,000 394.0160 25.01.2024 50,000 397.3512 26.01.2024 20,000 396.9863 29.01.2024 20,000 396.2413 30.01.2024 20,000 395.9293 31.01.2024 10,000 394.7072

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2023 until and including 31 January 2024 amounts to 2,506,326 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 01 February 2024

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management