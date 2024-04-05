EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – 28th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 28 March 2024 until and including 04 April 2024, a number of 4,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 07 June 2023, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2023.

 

Date
 		 Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€)
28.03.2024 1,000 451.7115
02.04.2024 1,000 450.7000
03.04.2024 1,000 448.3505
04.04.2024 1,000 442.3344
     
     
     

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2023 until and including 04 April 2024 amounts to 2,658,671 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

 

Munich, 05 April 2024

 

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

 

The Board of Management


