31.05.2024 / 11:35 CET/CEST

Share buyback – 2nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 22 May 2024 until and including 30 May 2024, a number of 166,918 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 May 2024, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 May 2024.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 22.05.2024 22,266 462.7026 23.05.2024 25,707 459.7983 24.05.2024 25,972 456.2895 27.05.2024 21,636 462.7473 28.05.2024 23,059 460.6483 29.05.2024 24,622 457.9599 30.05.2024 23,656 455.4499

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 May 2024 until and including 30 May 2024 amounts to 246,753 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 31 May 2024

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management