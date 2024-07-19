EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
/ Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the time period from 10 July 2024 until and including 17 July 2024, a number of 161,184 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 May 2024, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 May 2024.
The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 May 2024 until and including 17 July 2024 amounts to 1,083,630 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).
Munich, 19 July 2024
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management
