19.07.2024 / 16:07 CET/CEST

Share buyback – 7th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 10 July 2024 until and including 17 July 2024, a number of 161,184 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 May 2024, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 May 2024.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 10.07.2024 31,989 460.7428 11.07.2024 39,861 463.6303 12.07.2024 17,688 463,3119 15.07.2024 14,846 464.7706 16.07.2024 44,835 456.7380 17.07.2024 11,965 454.1225

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 May 2024 until and including 17 July 2024 amounts to 1,083,630 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 19 July 2024

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management