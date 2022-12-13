CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 17th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 06 December 2022 until and including 12 December 2022, a number of 419,384 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 06.12.2022 88,910 305.0892 07.12.2022 90,000 306.4649 08.12.2022 87,731 307.2220 09.12.2022 90,875 307.4786 12.12.2022 61,868 307.2646

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 12 December 2022 amounts to 2,269,130 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 13 December 2022

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management