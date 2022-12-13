CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – 17th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 06 December 2022 until and including 12 December 2022, a number of 419,384 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.
|Date
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price (€)
|06.12.2022
|88,910
|305.0892
|07.12.2022
|90,000
|306.4649
|08.12.2022
|87,731
|307.2220
|09.12.2022
|90,875
|307.4786
|12.12.2022
|61,868
|307.2646
|
|
|
|
|
|
The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 12 December 2022 amounts to 2,269,130 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).
Munich, 13 December 2022
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management