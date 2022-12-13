Advanced search
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUNICH RE

(MUV2)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:14 2022-12-13 am EST
306.45 EUR   -0.24%
07:06aCms : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/08MUNICH RE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12/06Munich Re, Assicurazioni Generali Unit Get European Commission Nod for Saxon Land Purchase
MT
CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

12/13/2022 | 07:06am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

13.12.2022 / 13:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – 17th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 06 December 2022 until and including 12 December 2022, a number of 419,384 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.

 

Date
 		 Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€)
06.12.2022 88,910 305.0892
07.12.2022 90,000 306.4649
08.12.2022 87,731 307.2220
09.12.2022 90,875 307.4786
12.12.2022 61,868 307.2646
     
     

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 12 December 2022 amounts to 2,269,130 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

 

Munich, 13 December 2022

 

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

 

The Board of Management


13.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1511855  13.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
