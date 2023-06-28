Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 2nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 19 June 2023 until and including 27 June 2023, a number of 142,037 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 07 June 2023, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2023.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 19.06.2023 19,069 329.4258 20.06.2023 21,473 329.9925 21.06.2023 20,979 330.1086 22.06.2023 21,394 330.7604 23.06.2023 23,100 329.6855 26.06.2023 24,504 330.6984 27.06.2023 11,518 334.3965

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2023 until and including 27 June 2023 amounts to 296,450 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 28 June 2023

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management