Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 3rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 28 June 2023 until and including 06 July 2023, a number of 153,006 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 07 June 2023, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2023.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 28.06.2023 8,710 337.5388 29.06.2023 14,803 338.2243 30.06.2023 10,491 343.2212 03.07.2023 8,162 343.6767 04.07.2023 28,314 340.0627 05.07.2023 39,276 335.8985 06.07.2023 43,250 330.4336

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2023 until and including 06 July 2023 amounts to 449,456 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 07 July 2023

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management