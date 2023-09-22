Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 10th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 14 September 2023 until and including 21 September 2023, a number of 310,971 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 07 June 2023, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2023.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 14.09.2023 6,708 375.0838 15.09.2023 56,824 378.7534 18.09.2023 45,150 377.0986 19.09.2023 67,289 378.1839 20.09.2023 67,500 376.2589 21.09.2023 67,500 378.0215

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2023 until and including 21 September 2023 amounts to 1,275,187 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 22 September 2023

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management