Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 11th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 22 September 2023 until and including 29 September 2023, a number of 360,509 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 07 June 2023, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2023.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 22.09.2023 50,370 376.9376 25.09.2023 67,376 374.9597 26.09.2023 67,500 376.1970 27.09.2023 67,282 373.6186 28.09.2023 67,481 373.7203 29.09.2023 40,500 368.3237

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2023 until and including 29 September 2023 amounts to 1,635,696 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 02 October 2023

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management