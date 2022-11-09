Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Munich Re
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUNICH RE

(MUV2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:08 2022-11-09 am EST
280.20 EUR   +0.39%
08:50aDd : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Dr. Achim Kassow, buy
EQ
06:45aCms : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:40aMUNICH RE : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Dr. Achim Kassow, buy

11/09/2022 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2022 / 14:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Kassow

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

b) LEI
529900MUF4C20K50JS49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008430026

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
273.40 EUR 14216.80 EUR
273.50 EUR 40478.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
273.4740 EUR 54694.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


09.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79173  09.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483437&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MUNICH RE
08:50aDd : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Dr. Achim Kas..
EQ
06:45aCms : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a..
EQ
02:40aMUNICH RE : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
01:17aMUNICH RE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
11/08MUNICH RE : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
11/08MUNICH RE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/08MUNICH RE : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/08Transcript : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in M..
CI
11/08European stocks scale 8-week high with all eyes on U.S. midterms
RE
11/08MUNICH RE : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MUNICH RE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 67 044 M 67 571 M 67 571 M
Net income 2022 2 764 M 2 786 M 2 786 M
Net Debt 2022 5 053 M 5 093 M 5 093 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 38 750 M 39 054 M 39 054 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 40 177
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MUNICH RE
Duration : Period :
Munich Re Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUNICH RE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 279,10 €
Average target price 286,99 €
Spread / Average Target 2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUNICH RE7.14%39 054
HANNOVER RÜCK SE0.99%20 517
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.18.90%12 755
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.7.05%7 921
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.99%665
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-77.11%227