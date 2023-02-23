Advanced search
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUNICH RE

(MUV2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:43:19 2023-02-23 am EST
313.80 EUR   -3.24%
08:24aDd : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Dr. Achim Kassow, buy
EQ
08:16aDd : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Dr. Christoph Jurecka, buy
EQ
06:34aGerman Shares Rise Amid Eurozone’s January Inflation Surprise
MT
DD: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Dr. Achim Kassow, buy

02/23/2023 | 08:24am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.02.2023 / 14:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Kassow

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

b) LEI
529900MUF4C20K50JS49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008430026

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
311.30 EUR 48251.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
311.3000 EUR 48251.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81093  23.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1567337&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 65 786 M 69 941 M 69 941 M
Net income 2022 3 294 M 3 502 M 3 502 M
Net Debt 2022 5 193 M 5 521 M 5 521 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 45 025 M 47 868 M 47 868 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 40 569
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MUNICH RE
Duration : Period :
Munich Re Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUNICH RE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 324,30 €
Average target price 340,95 €
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUNICH RE6.68%47 868
HANNOVER RE-1.73%23 373
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.15.23%14 874
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.13.86%9 070
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.88%900
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-14.81%346