DD: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Dr. Markus Rieß, sell

02/27/2023 | 04:00am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.02.2023 / 09:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Rieß

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

b) LEI
529900MUF4C20K50JS49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008430026

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
322.20 EUR 79261.20 EUR
322.10 EUR 86000.70 EUR
322.00 EUR 76314.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
322.1012 EUR 241575.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81109  27.02.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
