HEIDELBERG (dpa-AFX) - Regardless of increasing natural disaster damage in Germany, many homeowners do not provide financially or only little for the possible high damages, according to a new survey. The average savings for important repairs and maintenance of their own home amounts to about 17,000 euros, as determined by the survey institute Innofact on behalf of the portal Verivox. More than a third - 35 percent - of the homeowners even stated that they had not set aside any money at all for their own house.

Innofact surveyed 1017 homeowners who live in their own property and decide or help to decide on the conclusion of insurance policies in their household on the occasion of the second anniversary of the flood disaster in western Germany at the beginning of July.

According to the survey, 68 percent of homeowners are currently in favor of introducing compulsory insurance against natural hazard damage, compared with 79 percent in the previous survey in February 2022, just over six months after the disaster. According to the survey, however, only 59 percent have actually taken out a natural hazard policy.

At least 185 people lost their lives in the flood disaster on July 14 and 15. Several thousand houses were destroyed. According to evaluations by Munich Re and other insurers, storm and tempest losses are increasing in Europe as well as in several other regions of the world. The increase is not linear from year to year, but severe storms and floods are occurring more frequently than they did a few decades ago./cho/DP/he