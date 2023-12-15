NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - The US bank JPMorgan has left its rating for Munich Re at "Overweight" with a target price of 435 euros. The profit target of 5 billion euros for 2024 is broadly in line with market expectations, analyst Kamran Hossain wrote in an initial reaction on Friday. However, the outlook is likely to be interpreted as a conservative benchmark, given the reinsurer's history of over-achieving targets./edh/gl

