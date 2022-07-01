Log in
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUNICH RE

(MUV2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:34 2022-07-01 am EDT
226.20 EUR   +0.89%
03:06aMUNICH RE : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/30MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT IN MÜNCHEN : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/27MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT IN MÜNCHEN : Release of a capital market information
EQ
MUNICH RE : Barclays maintains a Buy rating

07/01/2022 | 03:06am EDT
In a research note published by Ivan Bokhmat, Barclays advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about MUNICH RE
03:06aMUNICH RE : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/30MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
06/27MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/27MUNICH RE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/24MUNICH RE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
06/17MUNICH RE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/16MUNICH RE : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/15Fitch Affirms Munich Re's IFS Rating at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
AQ
06/15MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/14Fitch Affirms Munich RE's Insurer Financial Strength Rating
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MUNICH RE
Financials
Sales 2022 63 477 M 66 357 M 66 357 M
Net income 2022 3 156 M 3 299 M 3 299 M
Net Debt 2022 2 821 M 2 949 M 2 949 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,85x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 31 357 M 32 780 M 32 780 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 39 458
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart MUNICH RE
Duration : Period :
Munich Re Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MUNICH RE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 224,20 €
Average target price 284,26 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUNICH RE-13.93%32 780
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-17.14%17 305
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.2.32%10 985
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-7.94%6 888
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.20%678
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-47.26%508