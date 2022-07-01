Log in
Munich Re
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Munich Re
News
Summary
MUV2
DE0008430026
MUNICH RE
(MUV2)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03:34 2022-07-01 am EDT
226.20
EUR
+0.89%
03:06a
MUNICH RE
: Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/30
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT IN MÜNCHEN
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/27
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT IN MÜNCHEN
: Release of a capital market information
EQ
MUNICH RE : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
07/01/2022 | 03:06am EDT
In a research note published by Ivan Bokhmat, Barclays advises its customers to buy the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about MUNICH RE
03:06a
MUNICH RE
: Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/30
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
06/27
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC
: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/27
MUNICH RE
: Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/24
MUNICH RE
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
06/17
MUNICH RE
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/16
MUNICH RE
: UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/15
Fitch Affirms Munich Re's IFS Rating at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
AQ
06/15
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC
: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/14
Fitch Affirms Munich RE's Insurer Financial Strength Rating
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MUNICH RE
03:06a
MUNICH RE
: Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/27
MUNICH RE
: Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/24
MUNICH RE
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
63 477 M
66 357 M
66 357 M
Net income 2022
3 156 M
3 299 M
3 299 M
Net Debt 2022
2 821 M
2 949 M
2 949 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,85x
Yield 2022
5,13%
Capitalization
31 357 M
32 780 M
32 780 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,54x
EV / Sales 2023
0,52x
Nbr of Employees
39 458
Free-Float
100,0%
Chart MUNICH RE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MUNICH RE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
224,20 €
Average target price
284,26 €
Spread / Average Target
26,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning
Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka
Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside
Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MUNICH RE
-13.93%
32 780
HANNOVER RÜCK SE
-17.14%
17 305
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
2.32%
10 985
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
-7.94%
6 888
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
-22.20%
678
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
-47.26%
508
