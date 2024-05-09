Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft (Munich Re) is one of the world leaders in reinsurance. Gross written premiums break down by activity as follows: - reinsurance (70.4%): non-life reinsurance (77.2% of gross written premiums) and life and health reinsurance (22.8%); - insurance (29.6%): life and health insurance (50% of gross premiums issued) and non-life insurance (21.2%). The remaining gross written premiums (28,8%) are from international insurance activities. Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (30.3%), Europe (26.2%), North America (28.8%), Asia and Australasia (9.8%), Africa and the Middle East (2.7%) and Latin America (2.2%).

Sector Reinsurance