Munich Re
Equities
MUV2
DE0008430026
Reinsurance
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|434.5 EUR
|+0.25%
|+6.05%
|+15.89%
|09:49am
|MUNICH RE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|May. 08
|News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Wednesday at 4 PM ET
|DJ
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+15.84%
|62.3B
|+6.80%
|29.95B
|+7.75%
|16.56B
|+15.62%
|11.98B
|+6.64%
|2.11B
|+1.27%
|1.68B
|+8.64%
|1.01B
|+50.00%
|656M
|-10.23%
|640M
|+11.56%
|451M
- Stock Market
- Equities
- MUV2 Stock
- News Munich Re
- MUNICH RE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating