    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUNICH RE

(MUV2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/05 03:06:22 pm
242.75 EUR   +1.15%
02:32pMUNICH RE : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/02MUNICH RE : State Appellate Courts Are Split
AQ
09/30MUNICH RE : AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Stable for ERGO Insurance Pte. Ltd
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MUNICH RE : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating

10/05/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
In a research note published by Thorsten Wenzel, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MUNICH RE
Financials
Sales 2021 58 336 M 67 728 M 67 728 M
Net income 2021 2 749 M 3 192 M 3 192 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 33 624 M 39 066 M 39 037 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 40 607
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 240,00 €
Average target price 271,35 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUNICH RE-1.15%39 066
SWISS RE LTD-4.25%24 937
HANNOVER RÜCK SE17.27%21 410
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.7.66%9 937
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED0.17%7 894
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-15.84%6 555