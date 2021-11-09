Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Munich Re
  News
  Summary
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUNICH RE

(MUV2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/09 10:45:20 am
254.75 EUR   -2.21%
10:27aMUNICH RE : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:16aMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english
DJ
05:34aStrong earnings keep European indexes pinned near peaks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MUNICH RE : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating

11/09/2021 | 10:27am EST
Thorsten Wenzel from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about MUNICH RE
Financials
Sales 2021 58 336 M 67 525 M 67 525 M
Net income 2021 2 670 M 3 091 M 3 091 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 36 496 M 42 299 M 42 245 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 40 607
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends MUNICH RE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 260,50 €
Average target price 272,54 €
Spread / Average Target 4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUNICH RE7.29%42 299
SWISS RE LTD9.22%28 786
HANNOVER RÜCK SE26.71%23 077
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.16.86%10 775
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-2.22%7 661
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-8.00%7 296