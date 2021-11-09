Log in
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Munich Re
News
Summary
MUV2
DE0008430026
MUNICH RE
(MUV2)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
11/09 10:45:20 am
254.75
EUR
-2.21%
10:27a
MUNICH RE
: DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:16a
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english
DJ
05:34a
Strong earnings keep European indexes pinned near peaks
RE
MUNICH RE : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
11/09/2021 | 10:27am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Thorsten Wenzel from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about MUNICH RE
10:27a
MUNICH RE
: DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:16a
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english
DJ
05:34a
Strong earnings keep European indexes pinned near peaks
RE
03:29a
MUNICH RE
: Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
03:07a
Munich Re 3Q Profit Rose Despite High Catastrophe, Covid-19 Losses -- Update
DJ
02:14a
Munich RE's Q3 Profit Rises On Investment Gains, Positive Currency Translation Impact
MT
02:13a
Munich Re says 2021 profit goal in reach despite COVID-19, storms
RE
02:08a
Munich Re 3Q Profit Rose Despite High Catastrophe, Covid-19 Losses
DJ
01:43a
Quarterly Statement 3/2021
PU
12:43a
EMEA MORNING BRIEFING
: Stocks to Fall as Covid-19 Surges Across Europe
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on MUNICH RE
10:27a
MUNICH RE
: DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:29a
MUNICH RE
: Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
11/08
MUNICH RE
: Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
58 336 M
67 525 M
67 525 M
Net income 2021
2 670 M
3 091 M
3 091 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
13,5x
Yield 2021
3,99%
Capitalization
36 496 M
42 299 M
42 245 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,61x
Nbr of Employees
40 607
Free-Float
100,0%
Chart MUNICH RE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MUNICH RE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
260,50 €
Average target price
272,54 €
Spread / Average Target
4,62%
Consensus
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning
Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka
Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside
Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MUNICH RE
7.29%
42 299
SWISS RE LTD
9.22%
28 786
HANNOVER RÜCK SE
26.71%
23 077
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
16.86%
10 775
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED
-2.22%
7 661
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
-8.00%
7 296
