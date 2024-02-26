Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft (Munich Re) is one of the world leaders in reinsurance. Gross written premiums break down by activity as follows: - reinsurance (71.6%): non-life reinsurance (71.5% of gross written premiums) and life and health reinsurance (28.5%); - insurance (20.7%): life and health insurance (69.8% of gross premiums issued) and non-life insurance (30.2%). The remaining gross written premiums (7.7%) are from international insurance activities. Gross written premiums are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (21.8%), Europe (27.6%), North America (31.5%), Asia and Australasia (12.5%), Africa and Middle East (3.6%) and Latin America (3%).

Sector Reinsurance