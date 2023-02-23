Advanced search
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUNICH RE

(MUV2)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:59:03 2023-02-23 am EST
311.75 EUR   -3.87%
05:44aMUNICH RE : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
05:36aMUNICH RE : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:33aMUNICH RE : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
MUNICH RE : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays

02/23/2023 | 05:44am EST
Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 340.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MUNICH RE
Financials
Sales 2022 65 786 M 69 941 M 69 941 M
Net income 2022 3 294 M 3 502 M 3 502 M
Net Debt 2022 5 193 M 5 521 M 5 521 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 45 025 M 47 868 M 47 868 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 40 569
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends MUNICH RE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 324,30 €
Average target price 340,95 €
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUNICH RE6.68%47 868
HANNOVER RE-1.73%23 373
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.15.23%14 874
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.13.86%9 070
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.88%900
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-14.81%346