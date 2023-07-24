Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG (Munich Re) is one of the world leaders in reinsurance. Gross written premiums break down by activity as follows: - reinsurance (69.4%): non-life reinsurance (69.6% of gross written premiums) and life and health reinsurance (30.4%); - insurance (30.6%): life and health insurance (50.5% of gross premiums issued) and non-life insurance (21.5%). The remaining gross written premiums (28%) are from international insurance activities. Gross written premiums break down geographically as follows: Germany (23.7%), Europe (27.4%), North America (30.6%), Asia and Australasia (12.5%), Africa and Middle East (3.2%) and Latin America (2.6%).

Sector Reinsurance