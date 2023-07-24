MUNICH RE : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
Today at 06:56 am
UBS analyst Will Hardcastle maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 340.
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07:09:12 2023-07-24 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|340.05 EUR
|-0.42%
|+1.55%
|+12.04%
