Munich Re

Equities

MUV2

DE0008430026

Reinsurance

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 05:04:36 2024-05-08 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
424.2 EUR +1.01% +3.66% +13.28%
10:46am MUENCHENER RUECK : Strong Q1 figures Alphavalue
09:15am News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET DJ
MUENCHENER RUECK : Strong Q1 figures Alphavalue
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET DJ
Munich Re Backs Profit Guidance After Wide Quarterly Beat DJ
Munich Re Reports Higher Q1 Attributable Net Result, Insurance Revenue MT
Munich Re Q1 net profit up 68%, in line with preliminary figures RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Mixed as Earnings in Focus DJ
AXA: termination of a sale agreement in Germany CF
AXA, Munich Re Subsidiaries Sign Reinsurance Agreement MT
CEO survey: Over 70 percent fear cyber attack DP
Price spiral in car insurance - 20 percent more expensive DP
RBC raises target for Munich Re to 464 euros - 'Sector Perform' DP
MUNICH RE : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC ZD
MUNICH RE : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
MUNICH RE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 23.04.2024 - 15:15 DP
Jefferies rates Munich Re a 'Buy' - Target 485 euros DP
MUNICH RE : Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
Munich Re Expects to Beat 1Q Net Profit Forecast After Strong Start to Year DJ
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2024 CI
MUNICH RE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
MUNICH RE : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
MUNICH RE : Berenberg gives a Buy rating ZD
Munich Re CEO calls for far-reaching reforms: 'Ross cure' DP
MUNICH RE : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating ZD
DAX Index Edges Up as Germany's Private Sector Activity Improves MT

Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft (Munich Re) is one of the world leaders in reinsurance. Gross written premiums break down by activity as follows: - reinsurance (70.4%): non-life reinsurance (77.2% of gross written premiums) and life and health reinsurance (22.8%); - insurance (29.6%): life and health insurance (50% of gross premiums issued) and non-life insurance (21.2%). The remaining gross written premiums (28,8%) are from international insurance activities. Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (30.3%), Europe (26.2%), North America (28.8%), Asia and Australasia (9.8%), Africa and the Middle East (2.7%) and Latin America (2.2%).
Sector
Reinsurance
Calendar
01:30am - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Munich Re

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
420 EUR
Average target price
447.1 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.45%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Property & Casualty Reinsurance

1st Jan change Capi.
MUNICH RE Stock Munich Re
+13.28% 60.56B
HANNOVER RE Stock Hannover Re
+6.20% 29.86B
EVEREST GROUP, LTD. Stock Everest Group, Ltd.
+7.09% 16.46B
SIRIUSPOINT LTD. Stock SiriusPoint Ltd.
+4.91% 2.07B
HAMILTON INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. Stock Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd.
-2.01% 1.63B
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Conduit Holdings Limited
+8.32% 1B
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. Stock IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A.
-11.47% 634M
SAUDI REINSURANCE COMPANY Stock Saudi Reinsurance Company
+47.31% 651M
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. Stock Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.
+10.07% 445M
KUWAIT REINSURANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P. Stock Kuwait Reinsurance Company K.S.C.P.
+16.86% 380M
Property & Casualty Reinsurance
