  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Munich Re
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUNICH RE

(MUV2)
  Report
12:49 2022-12-14 pm EST
307.10 EUR   -0.26%
RE
PU
EQ
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re announces profit guidance per IFRS 17 of 4.0bn for 2023

12/14/2022 | 12:31pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Forecast
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re announces profit guidance per IFRS 17 of €4.0bn for 2023

14-Dec-2022 / 18:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Thanks to ongoing very pleasing operating performance, Munich Re aims for a consolidated profit of around €4.0bn1 for the 2023 financial year under the new reporting standard IFRS 17. Insurance revenues, which represent the IFRS 17 item that will supersede “premiums” in future, are expected to reach around €58bn. It is anticipated that the return on investment will amount to at least 2.2%.

In its reinsurance field of business, Munich Re anticipates insurance revenues of about €39bn and a profit of around €3.3bn in 2023. The combined ratio in property-casualty reinsurance is likely to improve significantly to around 86%, mainly owing to the disclosure method per IFRS 17 compared to the method under IFRS 4. In life and health reinsurance, Munich Re projects a total technical result of around €1.0bn, which in future will include the disclosure of the result from business with non-significant risk transfer.

The ERGO field of business will contribute around €0.7bn to the consolidated result in 2023, with ERGO’s insurance revenues expected to total around €19bn. A combined ratio of around 89% is envisaged in the ERGO Property-casualty Germany segment, and about 90% in the ERGO International segment.

All forecasts and targets face increased uncertainty owing to fragile macroeconomic developments, volatile capital markets and the unclear future of the pandemic. In particular, there continues to be considerable uncertainty regarding the financial impact of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. As always, the projections are subject to major losses being within normal bounds, and to the income statement not being impacted by severe fluctuations in the currency or capital markets, significant changes in the tax environment, or other one-off effects.

 

 

1 With regard to IFRS 17, there is neither a market consensus nor comparable published figures from the previous year.


Contact:
Dr. Stefan Gehring
General Counsel & Group Chief Compliance Officer

14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Phone: +49(0) 89 3891-0
Fax: +49(0) 89 399 056
E-mail: shareholder@munichre.com
Internet: www.munichre.com
ISIN: DE0008430026, DE0008430026
WKN: 843002, 843002
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Mailand
EQS News ID: 1513429

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1513429  14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513429&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
