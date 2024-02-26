EQS-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Dividend/Share Buyback

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re plans dividend of €15 per share for 2023 and resolves share buy-back with volume of up to €1.5bn



26-Feb-2024 / 18:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Board of Management of Munich Reinsurance Company intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of €15.00 per share for the 2023 financial year (consensus: €12.49). The Supervisory Board is to decide on the Board of Management’s dividend planning once the final business figures are available for 2023. The dividend payment is subject to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

In addition, the Board of Management has resolved to purchase own shares amounting to a maximum value of €1.5bn (excluding incidental expenses) in the period from 26 April 2024 until the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2025 at the latest. The repurchased shares are to be retired. The share buy-back programme is subject to the approval of the Praesidium and Sustainability Committee of the Supervisory Board.

Munich Re’s capital repatriation thus totals €3.5bn.

Contact:Dr. Stefan GehringGeneral Counsel & Group Chief Compliance Officer