Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re posts quarterly result of €2.1bn

The operational performance of all lines of business was better than expected for the full year:

In property-casualty reinsurance, the combined ratio was approximately 75%, attributable in particular to below-average major-loss expenditure.



Life and health reinsurance recorded a total technical result of around €0.6bn.



ERGO’s net result stood at approximately €0.3bn.



Buoyed by a favourable capital market environment, Munich Re achieved a high investment result, with an ROI of approximately 3.8%, and a positive currency result.

Munich Re still anticipates a net result of €5bn for the 2024 financial year. Surpassing this target has become more likely due to the Q1 result.



Munich Re will provide final Q1 2024 results on 8 May as scheduled.





* Mean value derived from the estimates of 11 financial analysts.





Contact:

Dr. Stefan Gehring

