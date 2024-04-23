Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re posts quarterly result of €2.1bn

EQS-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Munich Re has made a strong start to the year. With a preliminary net profit of approximately €2.1bn in the first quarter of 2024, the Group significantly surpassed analysts’ expectations of €1,476m*.
The operational performance of all lines of business was better than expected for the full year:
Munich Re still anticipates a net result of €5bn for the 2024 financial year. Surpassing this target has become more likely due to the Q1 result.
Munich Re will provide final Q1 2024 results on 8 May as scheduled.
* Mean value derived from the estimates of 11 financial analysts.
Contact:
Dr. Stefan Gehring
General Counsel & Group Compliance Officer
End of Inside Information
