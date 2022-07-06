Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 2nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 27 June 2022 until and including 05 July 2022, a number of 200.619 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 27.06.2022 26,646 221.7025 28.06.2022 15,848 225.6869 29.06.2022 30,428 223.7167 30.06.2022 0 01.07.2022 49,281 227.4643 04.07.2022 7,209 229.9590 05.07.2022 71,207 220.3912

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 05 July 2022 amounts to 436.748 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 06 July 2022

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management