Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 8th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 06 September 2022 until and including 14 September 2022, a number of 132,352 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 06.09.2022 16,310 247.3287 07.09.2022 12,562 247.6823 08.09.2022 13,743 254.1121 09.09.2022 24,118 256.8499 12.09.2022 17,874 261.2856 13.09.2022 23,990 266.1242 14.09.2022 23,755 264.0279

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 14 September 2022 amounts to 1,321,206 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 15 September 2022

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management