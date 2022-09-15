Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – 8th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 06 September 2022 until and including 14 September 2022, a number of 132,352 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.
|Date
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price (€)
|06.09.2022
|16,310
|247.3287
|07.09.2022
|12,562
|247.6823
|08.09.2022
|13,743
|254.1121
|09.09.2022
|24,118
|256.8499
|12.09.2022
|17,874
|261.2856
|13.09.2022
|23,990
|266.1242
|14.09.2022
|23,755
|264.0279
The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 14 September 2022 amounts to 1,321,206 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).
Munich, 15 September 2022
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management