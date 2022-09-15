Advanced search
08:03aMÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT IN MÜNCHEN : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:30aMUNICH RE : Reduced to Neutral by UBS
MD
09/14MUNICH RE : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

09/15/2022 | 08:03am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

15.09.2022 / 14:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – 8th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 06 September 2022 until and including 14 September 2022, a number of 132,352 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.

 

Date
 		 Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€)
06.09.2022 16,310 247.3287
07.09.2022 12,562 247.6823
08.09.2022 13,743 254.1121
09.09.2022 24,118 256.8499
12.09.2022 17,874 261.2856
13.09.2022 23,990 266.1242
14.09.2022 23,755 264.0279

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 14 September 2022 amounts to 1,321,206 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

 

Munich, 15 September 2022

 

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

 

The Board of Management


15.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1443587  15.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1443587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
