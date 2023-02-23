Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Munich Re
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUNICH RE

(MUV2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:52:23 23/02/2023 GMT
321.65 EUR   -0.82%
07:30aMunich Re 4Q Profit Beat Expectations on Higher Investment Result, Premiums -- Update
DJ
07:05aMunich Re 4Q Profit Beat Expectations on Higher Premiums
DJ
06:51aGerman Insurer Munich RE Logs Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Munich Re 4Q Profit Beat Expectations on Higher Investment Result, Premiums -- Update

02/23/2023 | 07:30am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ed Frankl


Munich Re AG said Thursday that profit and premiums rose in the final quarter of 2022, as the company recovered from a third quarter marked by sizeable natural-catastrophe losses.

The world's largest reinsurer by premiums said net profit in the three months to the end of December was 1.53 billion euros ($1.62 billion), up from EUR868 million in the same period of 2021.

Its main reinsurance segment drove the increased profit, with an investment result that jumped 61% and premiums that climbed 12%.

Quarterly gross premiums at Munich Re overall came to EUR16.22 billion, up 9% on year.

The result compares with expectations of EUR1.40 billion in net profit and EUR16.20 billion in premiums, according to consensus expectations provided by the company.

Over the year, Munich Re posted a net profit of EUR3.42 billion, exceeding its profit target of EUR3.3 billion.

It meant the company more than compensated in 4Q for the expenditure for the devastating Hurricane Ian in the prior quarter, which incurred losses of around EUR1.6 billion, and a lower investment result over the course of the year, it said.

The Bavarian company detailed its outlook for 2023, including insurance revenue, a new measurement of premium income, of around EUR58 billion, and a return on investment of at least 2.2%.

However, it kept its headline profit figure of EUR4.0 billion for the year.

At January renewals, which guides pricing for the year ahead, Munich Re said it increased its written business volume to EUR15.3 billion, up 1.3%, as prices developed positively and compensated for significantly larger loss estimates in some areas, which were caused primarily by inflation or other loss trends.

The DAX-listed company said it expects the market environment to remain positive, with growth opportunities in the April and July renewal rounds.

Munich Re said Wednesday that it would launch a share buyback of up to EUR1 billion and a dividend of EUR11.60 a share, amounting to a total capital return of EUR2.6 billion.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 0230ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.01% 15399.89 Delayed Quote.10.60%
MUNICH RE -0.58% 324.3 Delayed Quote.6.68%
All news about MUNICH RE
07:30aMunich Re 4Q Profit Beat Expectations on Higher Investment Result, Premiums -- Update
DJ
07:05aMunich Re 4Q Profit Beat Expectations on Higher Premiums
DJ
06:51aGerman Insurer Munich RE Logs Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
06:48aMunich Re Q4 profit up 74%, surpasses full-year target
RE
02/22MUNICH RE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/22Munich Re to Buy Back up to EUR1 Billion Shares
MT
02/22Munich Re to Launch Buyback of Up to $1.06 Billion
DJ
02/22Munich Re : February 22, 2023
PU
02/22Munich Re : February 22, 2023 | Investor relations
PU
02/22Münchener Rückversicherungs-gesellsc : Munich Re resolves share buy-back with a volume of ..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MUNICH RE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 65 786 M 69 941 M 57 975 M
Net income 2022 3 294 M 3 502 M 2 903 M
Net Debt 2022 5 193 M 5 521 M 4 576 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 45 025 M 47 868 M 39 679 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 40 569
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MUNICH RE
Duration : Period :
Munich Re Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUNICH RE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 324,30 €
Average target price 340,95 €
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUNICH RE6.68%47 868
HANNOVER RE-1.73%23 383
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.15.23%14 950
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.13.86%9 171
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.88%924
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-11.36%364