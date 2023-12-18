MUNICH RE : Barclays raises its target price

Barclays reaffirms its 'overweight' recommendation on Munich Re and raises its price target from €428 to €439, anticipating the German reinsurer's announcement of a €2 billion share buyback program in February 2024.



'Forecasts look solid, especially on the reinsurance side where the combined ratio is 1.7 points below the consensus low bound, while L&H Re earnings are 18% above estimates. This should support the return of 2023 capital', he explains.



