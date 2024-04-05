Material lines of business and regions

Reinsurance

In reinsurance, we operate in life, health and property- casualty business. Under reinsurance, we include not only specialised primary insurance activities that are handled by the reinsurance organisation but also business from managing general agents. Organisationally, we have pooled worldwide IoT activities into the divisional unit Global IoT.

As reinsurers, we write our business in direct collaboration with primary insurers, via brokers and within the framework of strategic partnerships. In addition to traditional reinsurance business, we further operate as a primary insurer, participating in insurance pools, public-private partnerships and business in specialist niche segments. We furthermore offer our clients a wide range of special products as well as customised insurance solutions and services, which we manage from within our reinsurance organisation. Our clients thus have direct access to the expertise, innovative strength and capacity of a leading global risk carrier. Thanks to our capital management know-how, we are in demand as a partner for products geared to our clients' balance-sheet, solvency and rating- capital requirements, as well as their risk models.

We bundle our life and health reinsurance business worldwide in the life and health segment. This is split into three geographical regions, and an international unit (Markets) that offers specialised solutions for hedging capital market risks. This division focuses on traditional reinsurance solutions primarily geared to the transfer of insurance risks, mortality risk accounting for the largest share of this. Moreover, we are active in the market for living benefits products. These include insurance products for occupational disability, long-term care, and critical illness. We also provide capacity for longevity risks.

In addition, we support our customers with a wide range of services along large stretches of the value chain. These include the development of new insurance products as well as digital and automated solutions for risk assessment and claims handling.

Our Markets unit combines our global expertise and range of services for capital market risks, which are often a component of savings products. We provide our clients with comprehensive advice on product design while offering hedging for embedded options and guarantees linked to the capital markets. Our own exposure is transferred back to the capital markets.

In order to ensure proximity to our clients, we are represented in many markets with local subsidiaries and branches. We service the extremely important North American market via our Canadian branch and our subsidiary in the USA. In Europe, we have operations in Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Spain, Italy and Malta. We also operate subsidiaries in Australia and South Africa, and have a local presence in the key markets of South America, the Middle East and Asia. Asian