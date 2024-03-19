Excerpt/public version of:

Guidelines for Donations and Memberships

Policy of Munich Re (Group) Version:

April 2023

Objectives

The present guidelines apply to contributions made in the form of donations and memberships.

Scope of application

The guidelines apply directly to Munich Reinsurance Company and to its branches and liaison offices worldwide (hereinafter referred to as Munich Re). The Board of Management of Munich Reinsurance Company expects all fully consolidated group companies at Munich Re (Group) to comply with these guidelines.

Definitions

Donations are gratuities for which the donor receives no product or service in return. Donations can be made in the form of money, services, know-how or a donation in kind. Donations are usually tax- deductible. In return, the donor receives a donation receipt.

Memberships refer to a long-term agreed cooperation with an association, initiative, alliance and similar.

Donations and social memberships are considered part of Munich Re's "societal contributions". Other forms of societal contribution include social sponsoring and social cooperations.

Main Principles

Munich Re is a member of the UN Global Compact initiative and is thus committed to protecting human rights, preventing forced and child labour, promoting environmental protection and combating corruption. Munich Re therefore expects partner organisations and donation beneficiaries to also observe the principles of the UN Global Compact. All donations and memberships have to be in line with the principles of the UN Global Compact.

Furthermore, all donations and memberships are to fulfil legal compliance regulations and be in line with Munich Re's Code of Conduct and values.

Strategy

Guiding principles for all societal contributions (donations, social memberships, social sponsoring and social cooperation agreements)

The Munich Re Group is committed to supporting public welfare and cohesion in our society, and its sustainability strategy lays the foundation for this commitment. The making of societal contributions is a central aspect of Munich Re's sustainability strategy: acting responsibly while at the same time creating value for the company and for society. Societal contributions can take the form of donations, social sponsoring, social cooperation agreements and social memberships.