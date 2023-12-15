By Helena Smolak

Munich Re is targeting a higher net profit for 2024 than what it expects for this year, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

The German reinsurer said Friday that it aims to reach a net profit of 5 billion euros ($5.50 billion) next year. Analysts had estimated Munich Re 2024 net profit at EUR4.98 billion, according to a FactSet-provided consensus.

The figure compares with Munich Re's guidance of a net profit of EUR4.5 billion in 2023.

The company also anticipates its return on investment above 2.8% with a revenue totaling EUR59 billion in 2024.

In property-and-casualty reinsurance, Munich Re's combined ratio is expected to improve to 82% in 2024, it said.

Munich Re anticipates revenue from its reinsurance business amounting to EUR39 billion and a net profit of EUR4.2 billion in 2024. The group's ERGO business is estimated to generate revenue of EUR20 billion next year leading to a net profit of EUR4.2 billion, it said.

Write to Helena Smolak at helena.smolak@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-23 0245ET