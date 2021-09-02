Log in
Munich Re : issues another green bond

09/02/2021
  • Volume of €1bn
  • Strengthening the capital base to finance profitable growth
  • Green bond to support Munich Re's climate strategy
Climate protection is an integral part of our Ambition 2025 Group strategy. By issuing a green bond, we have once again leveraged the capital markets to fund green investments. We strengthen our capital base, which gives us the financial flexibility to take advantage of current growth opportunities.
Christoph Jurecka
CFO

After successfully issuing a green bond in 2020, Munich Re has launched a green subordinated bond for the second time in its corporate history. The volume of the issue is €1bn. The bond has a coupon of 1.00 % and will mature in 2042.

By launching the bond Munich Re is reinforcing its capital base with a focus on growth opportunities that are emerging in many reinsurance markets.

As part of Ambition 2025, Munich Re has adopted a broad climate protection programme featuring concrete climate protection targets for its investments, insurance business and operations. This bond highlights Munich Re's commitment to using the capital markets to help achieve a climate-friendly transformation of the economy.

Munich Re will use the raised capital to finance or refinance sustainable projects in accordance with the company's Green Bond Framework. Projects include investments of equity and debt in renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, green buildings, sustainable water and waste water management, the eco-efficient and/or circular economy, and the environmentally sustainable management of natural resources and land.

Disclaimer

Munich Re Group - Münchener Rück AG published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 09:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
