PCAOB Looks to Ban Audit Firms From Misrepresenting Their Registration Status

Firms touting their registration with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board in proof-of-reserve reports would be deemed to be making misleading statements under the proposal.

Hot New Bitcoin Funds Could Soon Have Rivals

BlackRock, Fidelity and other Wall Street firms have applied to launch ether ETFs.

Munich Re Profit Beats Views

Munich Re's profit fell in the final quarter of 2023, partly due to Hurricane Otis, but beat market expectations as the company recovered from a period marked by major losses in its property-casualty reinsurance business.

JPMorgan Chase stress-tested multifamily loans after NY Community Bank's woes

JPMorgan Chase doesn't have "any particularly large concerns" about its $120 billion in multifamily loans, the bank's CFO said.

Goldman CEO: People living paycheck to paycheck are cutting back even more

'You see a pattern of those behaviors tightening up,' says David Solomon

EQT Closes Tenth Flagship Fund With Nearly $24 Billion

The firm's new vehicle is the third-largest buyout fund ever raised by a European asset manager.

Why We Risk a Cartoon Version of Capitalism

Private-sector investors are so ineffective at overseeing companies that state-run funds feel the need to step in..

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Helia, February car sales, Bank of Nova Scotia, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Affinity Equity to Call Bids for Malaysia Hospital

Buyout firm Affinity Equity Partners will start a bidding process in April for the sale of one of Malaysia's largest healthcare providers, which may fetch more than $800 million.

Bank of Ireland stock sinks as provisions for commercial real estate rise

Bank of Ireland became the latest to flag worries about commercial real estate as it announced higher provisions linked to the sector, and saw its shares tumble on Monday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-24 0015ET