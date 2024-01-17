ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The major Swiss bank UBS has upgraded Munich Re from "Neutral" to "Buy" and raised its target price from 376 to 440 euros. The reinsurer's annual net profit target appears reasonable and could already include a buffer for expected interest rate cuts, analyst Will Hardcastle wrote in a study published on Wednesday. He expects Munich Re to achieve an average increase in earnings per share of 13 percent in each of the next two years. The share is his preferred sector stock./gl/ajx

