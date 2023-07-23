HEIDELBERG (dpa-AFX) - Car insurance has become considerably more expensive. According to the car insurance index of the comparison and broker portal Verivox, car policies across all insurance types currently cost an average of 8.8 percent more than a year earlier, as the Heidelberg-based company announced on Sunday. Verivox expects further noticeable price increases, especially for already existing car insurance contracts, as well as a lively change season in autumn. Towards the end of the year, numerous car owners look for cheaper rates every year.

Motor policies are offered in three forms: third-party liability, which is mandatory for all car owners, alongside partial and fully comprehensive insurance. The price increase of 8.8 percent to date relates to all these types of insurance. Verivox calculates the index together with statistician Wolfgang Bischof of Augsburg University.

This means that what was already predicted in the insurance industry last fall has obviously come true. During the Corona pandemic, car insurance had initially become a little cheaper because there was less driving, and therefore fewer accidents. According to data from the German Insurance Association, the average motor liability policy cost 87 euros in 2019, then 83 euros in 2021.

In the meantime, the number of accidents has risen sharply again. In addition, car manufacturers have sharply increased their spare parts prices, making repairs more expensive. Reinsurers such as Munich Re and E+S Rück had therefore predicted strong price increases in the fall of 2022./cho/DP/men