  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Munjal Auto Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    520059   INE672B01032

MUNJAL AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(520059)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
50.05 INR   +1.01%
04:12aMunjal Auto Industries : General updates
PU
09/16Munjal Auto Industries Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
08/10Munjal Auto Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Munjal Auto Industries : General updates

11/06/2022 | 04:12am EST
MAIL/SECY/DUP/NOV/2022

November 06, 2022

To,

To,

The Secretary,

Asst. Vice President, Listing Dept.,

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

25th Floor,

Exchange Plaza, Plot C/1, G Block

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (E),

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Scrip Code: 520059

Scrip Code: MUNJALAU

S UB: INTIMATION FOR ISSUE OF DUPLICATE SHARE CERTIFICATE

Ref: Regulation 39(3) and other applicable regulations of the SEBI

(LODR) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has issued duplicate share certificate/entitlement letter in lieu of original share certificate reported being lost/misplaced as per the enclosed Annexure.

Name of

Lost Share

Distinctive Nos.

No. of

Folio No.

Shareholder

Certificate No.

From

To

Shares

Puja Mehra

855

590481

590730

250

00001102

28150

99164011

99164260

250

Kindly take the above on your record and acknowledge the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Munjal Auto Industries Limited

Rakesh

Digitally signed by Rakesh Johari

DN: c=IN, st=Gujarat,

2.5.4.20=35edbc5605a9c4a7a88509cd99402c6caeac17c6

a1f51c3143593ca7d9325206, postalCode=390018,

street=B 142,Ayodhya Nagar Society,Vip Road

Karelibagh,Vadodara,Karelibaug,Vadodara,

pseudonym=33fd3b8ad479762b2732cd274cc12cb2,

serialNumber=6cba839bbfa21e7049ff73d252c064b000e9

a5fdeb2c3a2479dfc739b38a711e, o=Personal, cn=Rakesh

___________

Johari, title=9018

Johari

Date: 2022.11.06 13:52:59 +05'30'

Rakesh Johari

Company Secretary

ACS19153

Disclaimer

Munjal Auto Industries Limited published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
