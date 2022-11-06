Munjal Auto Industries : General updates

S UB: INTIMATION FOR ISSUE OF DUPLICATE SHARE CERTIFICATE
Ref: Regulation 39(3) and other applicable regulations of the SEBI
(LODR) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has issued duplicate share certificate/entitlement letter in lieu of original share certificate reported being lost/misplaced as per the enclosed Annexure.
Name of
Lost Share
Distinctive Nos.
No. of
Folio No.
Shareholder
Certificate No.
From
To
Shares
Puja Mehra
855
590481
590730
250
00001102
28150
99164011
99164260
250
Kindly take the above on your record and acknowledge the same.
