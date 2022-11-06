Munjal Auto Industries : General updates

MAIL/SECY/DUP/NOV/2022 November 06, 2022 To, To, The Secretary, Asst. Vice President, Listing Dept., BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., 25th Floor, Exchange Plaza, Plot C/1, G Block Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI - 400 051 Scrip Code: 520059 Scrip Code: MUNJALAU

S UB: INTIMATION FOR ISSUE OF DUPLICATE SHARE CERTIFICATE

Ref: Regulation 39(3) and other applicable regulations of the SEBI

(LODR) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has issued duplicate share certificate/entitlement letter in lieu of original share certificate reported being lost/misplaced as per the enclosed Annexure.

Name of Lost Share Distinctive Nos. No. of Folio No. Shareholder Certificate No. From To Shares Puja Mehra 855 590481 590730 250 00001102 28150 99164011 99164260 250

Kindly take the above on your record and acknowledge the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Munjal Auto Industries Limited

Rakesh Johari

Company Secretary

ACS19153