Munjal Auto Industries Limited is an India-based diversified engineering company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing activity of sheet metal and composite, molds, components, and assemblies. The Company operates through two segments: Manufacturing of Auto Components, and Manufacturing of Composite Products & Moulds. It manufactures various components and assemblies for industries like automotive, renewable energy, aerospace, defense, space, railways, and other engineering sectors. The Company manufactures products in the automotive sector including two and four-wheeler exhaust mufflers, fuel tanks, rims, and automotive body in white (BIW) parts. In the renewable sector, the Company manufactures windmill blades, molds, and other parts for wind energy. The Companyâs subsidiary is lndutch Composites Technology Private Limited.