Munjal Auto Industries Limited announced that Mr. Rakesh Johari has tendered his resignation i.e. April 20, 2024, from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company. He has decided to pursue a career outside the Company. The Company has accepted his resignation and he shall cease to be the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) with effect from the close of working hours of May 15, 2024.
Munjal Auto Industries Limited
Equities
MUNJALAU
INE672B01032
Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
