May 12, 2024 at 03:04 am EDT

Munshaat Real Estate Projects Company K.S.C.P. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was KWD 4.73 million compared to KWD 4.26 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 2.42 million compared to KWD 1.85 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00751 compared to KWD 0.00574 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00751 compared to KWD 0.00574 a year ago.