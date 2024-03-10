Munshaat Real Estate Projects Company K.S.C.P. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was KWD 17.81 million compared to KWD 12.13 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 12.79 million compared to KWD 1.21 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.03973 compared to KWD 0.00375 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.03973 compared to KWD 0.00375 a year ago.