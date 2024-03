Munshaat Real Estate Projects Co KSCP (Munshaat) is a Kuwait-based company engaged in real estate activities and operations within Kuwait and abroad. The Company's activities mainly focus on the local and international real estate industry through development and management of real estate products. In addition, the Company contributes in the investment projects through Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis. The Company's projects include Zamzam Tower and Bakka Tower in Mecca and Dar Al-Qeblah in Madina. The Company's subsidiaries include Munshaat for Projects and Contracting Company WLL, Al Reyada Real Estate Financial Centre Company WLL, Al Waha International Real Estate Projects Company WLL and MAS Holding Company KSCC.