on the initiation of the procedure for selecting the financial auditor in accordance with the provisions of (EU) Regulation No. 537/2014
and of the Norm no. 13/2019 on the unitary framework for carrying out the statutory audit to entities
authorized, regulated and supervised by the FSA, with subsequent amendments,
to be appointed by the Shareholders General Ordinary Meeting
The Board of Directors of SAI Muntenia Invest SA as Administrator of the Financial Investment Company Muntenia SA, a Romanian legal entity with its registered office in Bucharest, S. V. Rahmaninov street no. 46-48, ground floor, district 2, registered at the Bucharest Trade Register Office under no. J40/27499/1992, SRC 3168735, registered in the FSA Registry with no. PJR09FIAIR/400005/09.07.2021, considering the provisions of Regulation (EU) no. 537/201 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public- interest entities and repealing Commission Decision 2005/909/EC and of the FSA Norm no. 13/2019 on the unitary framework for carrying out the statutory audit to entities authorized, regulated and supervised by the FSA, with subsequent amendments, decided to initiate the procedure for selecting the financial auditor for the financial years 2024 - 2025, in order to be appointed by the Shareholders General Ordinary Meeting and to establish the duration of the financial audit contract.
The purpose of this Announcement is to invite potential candidates to submit offers in order to select the company that will be recommended for nomination to the Shareholders General Ordinary Meeting of SIF Muntenia SA.
The selection process will be coordinated by the Audit Committee of the Administrator.
Each participating auditor must submit a written offer in which the experience, key elements of the services and of the team, as well as the proposed fee for auditing financial statements, will be presented. The selection process can only be attended by financial auditors - authorized legal entities, approved based on the legal provisions in force, who carry out financial audit activities at entities authorized, regulated and supervised by the Financial Supervision Authority- Financial Instruments and Investments Sector. Each participant will bear the costs associated with the submission of the offer.
Further details on the information / documents to be included in the written offers of the companies participating in the selection procedure are presented in the Annex to this press release.
Offers will be submitted in writing, starting on 28.06.2023, at 10.00 am, until 10.07.2023, at 12.00 pm, at the company's headquarters - Bucharest, S. V. Rahmaninov street no. 46-48, ground floor, district 2, or on the e-mail addresses sai@munteniainvest.ro and dinu.catrinel@munteniainvest.ro.
The Administrator's Audit Committee will review the offers submitted against the required professional criteria and select the best offer. The selected offer will be recommended to the Board of Directors of SAI Muntenia Invest SA for nomination, following the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (SGOM) of SIF Muntenia SA, the appointment of the financial auditor will be subject to approval by the SGOM.
All questions and requests for additional information can be addressed to Mrs. Catrinel Dinu, Legal Adviser at SAI Muntenia Invest SA, at the email address: dinu.catrinel@munteniainvest.ro.
SIF MUNTENIA SA
Represented by its Asset Management Company
SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA
Nicușor Marian Buică
C.E.O.
Compliance Officer
Claudia Jianu
SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FINANCIARE Autorizata prin Decizia CNVM 1513/15.07.1999, Înscrisa in Registrul A.S.F. cu nr. PJR09FIAIR/400005/09.07.2021
Înregistrata in Registrul de Evidenta a Operatorilor de Date cu Caracter Personal cu nr. 26531
Capital social: 78.464.520,10 LEI, Înregistrata la ORC: J40/27499/1992, CUI: 3168735, Cont bancar: RO59BRDE450SV00951424500 B.R.D. - G.S.G.
Administrata de SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA, Autorizata prin Decizia C.N.V.M. nr. D 6924 / 17.07.1997, Reautorizata prin Decizia C.N.V.M. nr. 110 / 13.01.2004,
Înscrisa in Registrul A.S.F. cu nr. PJR05SAIR/400006/13.01.2004, Înscrisa la Registrul A.S.F. ca AFIA cu nr. PJR07.1AFIAI/400005/21.12.2017
APPENDIX to the Annoncement on the initiation of the procedure for selecting the financial auditor
1. The offer document must include at least the following information: Company Details:
- Describe the industry experience and present a relevant customer data base;
- Describe in brief the benefits that SIF Muntenia might have following the selection of the firm;
- Describe the organization and structure of the firm to the extent that it is relevant to this engagement.
Resources
- Provide the name of the key audit partner, location, and relevant experience;
- Describe detailed engagement planning;
- Describe succession planning and measures to ensure continuity of staff throughout the engagement (for the 2024-2025 financial years).
Approach
- Provide the understanding of the business needs and risks;
- Describe the internal processes of the auditor to ensure the provision of customized, receptive and personalized auditing services tailored to the specific needs of SIF Muntenia, performance measurement and continuous improvement;
- Describe how the auditor cooperates with the Audit Committee and the Internal Auditor;
- Describe how the auditor will use technology to provide services;
- Describe the manner and timing of the auditor's reporting on the findings and/or the transmission of the recommendations to the management.
Transition
- Describe the process of the audit transition;
- Describe previous experience in audit transitions of similar company;
- Describe the transition plan.
Quality Assurance
- Describe the internal processes used for quality assurance;
- Describe your business approach for solving accounting and financial reporting problems.
Independence and Governance
- Describe internal practices to ensure compliance with independence requirements and lack of conflicts of interest;
- Describe the services that can reasonably be considered as not violating the principle of independence and the proposed plan in their management (i.e. non-audit services);
- Present the formal confirmation by the auditor that all necessary measures are in place to ensure its independence.
2. The file for the submission of financial auditors' offers shall contain at least:
- Document issued by A.S.P.A.A.S. / C.F.A.R. attesting the quality of legal entity financial auditor, valid for the current year;
- Certificate issued by the National Trade Register Office, not older than 30 days, with the up to date legal status of the legal entity, in its original;
- Document issued by A.S.P.A.A.S. / C.F.A.R. which should include a reference to the rating given at the last evaluation;
- Civil liability insurance contract, in certified copy;
- Judiciary record and fiscal record of the auditor within the legal validity period, in original;
- Signed and dated Curriculum vitae of the key audit partner, as well as the documents referred to under a), e), h);
- Statement on own responsibility under handwritten signature of the key audit partner showing that it has not been disciplinary sanctioned by a final decision in the last 3 years by the competent authorities supervising the audit activity, has not been sanctioned by the Romanian authorities or foreigners in the financial field with a ban on carrying out activities in the financial-banking system or with a temporary ban on carrying out such activities in the last 10 years;
- Statement on own responsibility of the auditor and of the key partner, under handwritten signature, stating that he/she is not in any of the incompatibility or conflict of interest situations provided by the legislation in force;
- Statement on own responsibility of the key audit partner, under handwritten signature, stating that he/she does not hold the status of key audit partner/holds the status of key audit partner for other entities.
3. Financial audit offer:
Separate estimates of total fees for:
- Audit of SIF Muntenia's Individual Financial Statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS, FSA Norm no. 39/2015) for 2024 -2025 financial years. Starting 1 January 2018, the SIF Muntenia meets the classification criteria for an investment entity in accordance with IFRS 10 "Consolidated Financial Statements", being applicable the exemption to the consolidation;
- Overview of the program and billing schedule.
The offer will contain the value without VAT and will be expressed in lei.
Details regarding the activity of SIF Muntenia SA, including its subsidiaries, can be found on the company's website: www.sifmuntenia.ro.
