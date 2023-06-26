ANNOUNCEMENT

on the initiation of the procedure for selecting the financial auditor in accordance with the provisions of (EU) Regulation No. 537/2014

and of the Norm no. 13/2019 on the unitary framework for carrying out the statutory audit to entities

authorized, regulated and supervised by the FSA, with subsequent amendments,

to be appointed by the Shareholders General Ordinary Meeting

The Board of Directors of SAI Muntenia Invest SA as Administrator of the Financial Investment Company Muntenia SA, a Romanian legal entity with its registered office in Bucharest, S. V. Rahmaninov street no. 46-48, ground floor, district 2, registered at the Bucharest Trade Register Office under no. J40/27499/1992, SRC 3168735, registered in the FSA Registry with no. PJR09FIAIR/400005/09.07.2021, considering the provisions of Regulation (EU) no. 537/201 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public- interest entities and repealing Commission Decision 2005/909/EC and of the FSA Norm no. 13/2019 on the unitary framework for carrying out the statutory audit to entities authorized, regulated and supervised by the FSA, with subsequent amendments, decided to initiate the procedure for selecting the financial auditor for the financial years 2024 - 2025, in order to be appointed by the Shareholders General Ordinary Meeting and to establish the duration of the financial audit contract.

The purpose of this Announcement is to invite potential candidates to submit offers in order to select the company that will be recommended for nomination to the Shareholders General Ordinary Meeting of SIF Muntenia SA.

The selection process will be coordinated by the Audit Committee of the Administrator.

Each participating auditor must submit a written offer in which the experience, key elements of the services and of the team, as well as the proposed fee for auditing financial statements, will be presented. The selection process can only be attended by financial auditors - authorized legal entities, approved based on the legal provisions in force, who carry out financial audit activities at entities authorized, regulated and supervised by the Financial Supervision Authority- Financial Instruments and Investments Sector. Each participant will bear the costs associated with the submission of the offer.

Further details on the information / documents to be included in the written offers of the companies participating in the selection procedure are presented in the Annex to this press release.

Offers will be submitted in writing, starting on 28.06.2023, at 10.00 am, until 10.07.2023, at 12.00 pm, at the company's headquarters - Bucharest, S. V. Rahmaninov street no. 46-48, ground floor, district 2, or on the e-mail addresses sai@munteniainvest.ro and dinu.catrinel@munteniainvest.ro.

The Administrator's Audit Committee will review the offers submitted against the required professional criteria and select the best offer. The selected offer will be recommended to the Board of Directors of SAI Muntenia Invest SA for nomination, following the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (SGOM) of SIF Muntenia SA, the appointment of the financial auditor will be subject to approval by the SGOM.

All questions and requests for additional information can be addressed to Mrs. Catrinel Dinu, Legal Adviser at SAI Muntenia Invest SA, at the email address: dinu.catrinel@munteniainvest.ro.

SIF MUNTENIA SA

Represented by its Asset Management Company

SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA

Nicușor Marian Buică

C.E.O.

Compliance Officer

Claudia Jianu

SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FINANCIARE Autorizata prin Decizia CNVM 1513/15.07.1999, Înscrisa in Registrul A.S.F. cu nr. PJR09FIAIR/400005/09.07.2021

Înregistrata in Registrul de Evidenta a Operatorilor de Date cu Caracter Personal cu nr. 26531

Capital social: 78.464.520,10 LEI, Înregistrata la ORC: J40/27499/1992, CUI: 3168735, Cont bancar: RO59BRDE450SV00951424500 B.R.D. - G.S.G.

Administrata de SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA, Autorizata prin Decizia C.N.V.M. nr. D 6924 / 17.07.1997, Reautorizata prin Decizia C.N.V.M. nr. 110 / 13.01.2004,

Înscrisa in Registrul A.S.F. cu nr. PJR05SAIR/400006/13.01.2004, Înscrisa la Registrul A.S.F. ca AFIA cu nr. PJR07.1AFIAI/400005/21.12.2017