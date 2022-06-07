Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Muntenia Sif
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIF4   ROSIFDACNOR6

MUNTENIA SIF

(SIF4)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  06-05
1.205 RON   +0.42%
11:12aMUNTENIA SIF : Signing a contract of sale of the shares at Muntenia Medical Competences SA
PU
06/06MUNTENIA SIF : Applications for the Shareholders Representatives Council
PU
05/27MUNTENIA SIF : Litigation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Muntenia Sif : Signing a contract of sale of the shares at Muntenia Medical Competences SA

06/07/2022 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CURRENT REPORT

Current Report according to:

Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018

Report date:

07.06.2022

Name of the issuing entity:

Societatea de Investiţii Financiare MUNTENIA SA

Registered office:

Bucureşti, Str. S.V. Rahmaninov, nr.46-48, sector 2

Phone/fax number:

021.387.3210 / 021.387.3209

Sole Registration Code:

3168735

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/27499/1992

Subscribed and paid-up share capital:

78.464.520,10 lei

Regulated market on which issued

Bucharest Stock Exchange

securities are traded:

Important event to be reported:

Reporting on the signing of a contract regarding the transaction of sale of the shares held at

Muntenia Medical Competences SA

Pursuant to art. 234, para.1, letter i) of the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, SIF Muntenia SA, through its asset management company SAI Muntenia Invest SA, informs its investors that, based on SAI Muntenia Invest SA's Board of Directors Decision, on 06.06.2022, the Sale-Purchase Contract with Centrul Medical Unirea SRL regarding the transfer 1.882.496 shares held by SIF Muntenia SA at Muntenia Medical Competences SA, representing 99,76% of the share capital of Muntenia Medical Competences SA, was concluded.

The transfer of ownership of the shares held by SIF Muntenia SA at Muntenia Medical Competences SA will be completed at no later than 30.09.2022 (with the possibility of extension), after fulfilling some previous conditions by both signatory parties.

We will inform the investors accordingly about the status of the transaction and the completion of the transaction, as well as about any event that determines or could determine changes related to this transaction.

SIF MUNTENIA SA

Represented by its Asset Management Company

SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA

Nicușor Marian BUICĂ

CEO

Compliance Officer

Claudia Jianu

SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FINANCIARE Autorizata prin Decizia CNVM 1513/15.07.1999, Înscrisa in Registrul A.S.F. cu nr. PJR09FIAIR/400005/09.07.2021

Înregistrata in Registrul de Evidenta a Operatorilor de Date cu Caracter Personal cu nr. 26531

Capital social: 78.464.520,10 LEI, Înregistrata la ORC: J40/27499/1992, CUI: 3168735, Cont bancar: RO59BRDE450SV00951424500 B.R.D. - G.S.G.

Administrata de SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA, Autorizata prin Decizia C.N.V.M. nr. D 6924 / 17.07.1997, Reautorizata prin Decizia C.N.V.M. nr. 110 / 13.01.2004,

Înscrisa in Registrul A.S.F. cu nr. PJR05SAIR/400006/13.01.2004, Înscrisa la Registrul A.S.F. ca AFIA cu nr. PJR07.1AFIAI/400005/21.12.2017

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare MUNTENIA SA published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 15:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MUNTENIA SIF
11:12aMUNTENIA SIF : Signing a contract of sale of the shares at Muntenia Medical Competences SA
PU
06/06MUNTENIA SIF : Applications for the Shareholders Representatives Council
PU
05/27MUNTENIA SIF : Litigation
PU
05/16Muntenia Sif Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29Muntenia Sif Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/13MUNTENIA SIF : NAV as of date March 31st, 2022
PU
04/06MUNTENIA SIF : Threshold notification >15%
PU
03/24MUNTENIA SIF : Signing of Addendum No. 5 with financial auditor KPMG Audit SRL
PU
03/21MUNTENIA SIF : Convocare AGA O & E pentru 28/29 Aprilie 2022 - versiune limba engleza
PU
03/21MUNTENIA SIF : 2022 Financial calendar Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 326 M 70,5 M 70,5 M
Net income 2021 266 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
Net cash 2021 1 036 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 945 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 348
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MUNTENIA SIF
Duration : Period :
Muntenia Sif Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUNTENIA SIF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,21 RON
Average target price 2,08 RON
Spread / Average Target 72,6%
Managers and Directors
Nicusor-Marian Buica Chief Executive Officer
Florica Trandafir Chairman & Director-Corporate Administration
Stefan Dragos Gioga Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mihai Chisu Member-Supervisory Board
George-Alin Stefan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUNTENIA SIF-23.00%204
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.24%102 316
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.53%79 562
UBS GROUP AG10.05%62 451
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.50%37 118
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-20.23%33 991