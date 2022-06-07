Muntenia Sif : Signing a contract of sale of the shares at Muntenia Medical Competences SA

CURRENT REPORT Current Report according to: Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018 Report date: 07.06.2022 Name of the issuing entity: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare MUNTENIA SA Registered office: Bucureşti, Str. S.V. Rahmaninov, nr.46-48, sector 2 Phone/fax number: 021.387.3210 / 021.387.3209 Sole Registration Code: 3168735 Order number in the Trade Register: J40/27499/1992 Subscribed and paid-up share capital: 78.464.520,10 lei Regulated market on which issued Bucharest Stock Exchange securities are traded:

Important event to be reported:

Reporting on the signing of a contract regarding the transaction of sale of the shares held at

Muntenia Medical Competences SA

Pursuant to art. 234, para.1, letter i) of the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, SIF Muntenia SA, through its asset management company SAI Muntenia Invest SA, informs its investors that, based on SAI Muntenia Invest SA's Board of Directors Decision, on 06.06.2022, the Sale-Purchase Contract with Centrul Medical Unirea SRL regarding the transfer 1.882.496 shares held by SIF Muntenia SA at Muntenia Medical Competences SA, representing 99,76% of the share capital of Muntenia Medical Competences SA, was concluded.

The transfer of ownership of the shares held by SIF Muntenia SA at Muntenia Medical Competences SA will be completed at no later than 30.09.2022 (with the possibility of extension), after fulfilling some previous conditions by both signatory parties.

We will inform the investors accordingly about the status of the transaction and the completion of the transaction, as well as about any event that determines or could determine changes related to this transaction.

SIF MUNTENIA SA

Represented by its Asset Management Company

SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA

Nicușor Marian BUICĂ

CEO

Compliance Officer

Claudia Jianu

SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FINANCIARE Autorizata prin Decizia CNVM 1513/15.07.1999, Înscrisa in Registrul A.S.F. cu nr. PJR09FIAIR/400005/09.07.2021

Înregistrata in Registrul de Evidenta a Operatorilor de Date cu Caracter Personal cu nr. 26531

Capital social: 78.464.520,10 LEI, Înregistrata la ORC: J40/27499/1992, CUI: 3168735, Cont bancar: RO59BRDE450SV00951424500 B.R.D. - G.S.G.

Administrata de SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA, Autorizata prin Decizia C.N.V.M. nr. D 6924 / 17.07.1997, Reautorizata prin Decizia C.N.V.M. nr. 110 / 13.01.2004,

Înscrisa in Registrul A.S.F. cu nr. PJR05SAIR/400006/13.01.2004, Înscrisa la Registrul A.S.F. ca AFIA cu nr. PJR07.1AFIAI/400005/21.12.2017