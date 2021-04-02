Log in
Muntenia Sif    SIF4

MUNTENIA SIF

(SIF4)
News 
Official Publications

Muntenia Sif : Changes in SAI Muntenia Invest's Executive Management

04/02/2021 | 05:38am EDT
2 aprilie 2021

SAI Muntenia Invest SA, the Investment Manager of SIF Muntenia SA, informs that on 03.02.2021 it was agreed the extension of the notice period regarding the termination of the individual employment contract of Mr. Mircea Constantin, Strategy Manager, until 25.02.2021.

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare MUNTENIA SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -12,5 M -2,99 M -2,99 M
Net income 2020 -37,1 M -8,90 M -8,90 M
Net cash 2020 1 572 M 378 M 378 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 723 M 173 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2019 -6,52x
EV / Sales 2020 74,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 348
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MUNTENIA SIF
Duration : Period :
Muntenia Sif Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUNTENIA SIF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicusor-Marian Buica Chief Executive Officer
Florica Trandafir Chairman & Director-Corporate Administration
Stefan Dragos Gioga Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mihai Chisu Member-Supervisory Board
George-Alin Stefan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUNTENIA SIF14.63%173
BLACKROCK, INC.4.49%117 044
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.75%67 506
UBS GROUP AG19.33%56 154
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)11.85%41 714
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.13.35%39 568
