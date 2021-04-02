Muntenia Sif : Changes in SAI Muntenia Invest's Executive Management

2 aprilie 2021
SAI Muntenia Invest SA, the Investment Manager of SIF Muntenia SA, informs that on 03.02.2021 it was agreed the extension of the notice period regarding the termination of the individual employment contract of Mr. Mircea Constantin, Strategy Manager, until 25.02.2021.
Societatea de Investitii Financiare MUNTENIA SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 09:37:02 UTC.